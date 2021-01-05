Alexander (Buddy) Yurgaitis, Jr. of Warrenton VA passed peacefully on Saturday, January 2nd, 2021 in his home. He was born September 13, 1925 in Front Royal VA, the son of Alexander Yurgaitis and Margaret Clegg Yurgaitis.
Buddy was born in Front Royal VA. He graduated from Marshall High School and the Columbia Technical Institute of Arlington in VA. During World War II he served as a medic in the US Navy. After his 3-year enlistment he married Alice Trigg Swain and settled in Fauquier County VA. He subsequently founded the Yurgaitis Construction Company in 1954 which undertook building the Bethel Academy residential community of 140+ homes. He was a principal broker and past Chairman and past Chairman and member of the Board of Directors of the Fauquier/Loudon Board of Realtors. He was a past Chairman and member of the Board of Directors of the Peoples National Bank for twenty-six years; past Chairman and member of the Board of Directs of the Fauquier Springs Country Club for approximately twenty years; and past President and member of the Board of Directors of Sulphur Springs Investment Corporation. He was also proud to be Past President and Director of the Lions Club of Delaplane, an active member of the Lions Club of Warrenton and member of the John Marshall Club. He was an avid duck hunter and sportsman. Buddy was a sponsor of Ducks Unlimited for many years.
He is survived by his wife Alice S. Yurgaitis (Penny) and four children Helen Ilsley, Diane Elliot, Twila Jane Adams and Alexander Thomas Yurgaitis. He leaves behind seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. He also leaves numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, George William Yurgaitis and sister, Margaret Ann Beardall.
The family will accept visitors on Thursday, January 7, 2021 between 9:00a.m. and 11:00a.m. at Mosers Funeral Home in Warrenton VA. Service begins at 11:00a.m. Immediately followed by internment at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Front Royal VA.
In lieu of flowers the family respectfully requests donations to Lord Fairfax Community College located in Warrenton VA.
