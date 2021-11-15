You have permission to edit this article.
Alberta Cary King

Alberta Cary King

Alberta Cary King journeyed home with the Lord on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at her home in Broad Run, Virginia with her family at her side. She was born on August 20, 1939, to the late William Henry and Emma Cary Woodson. She was the last daughter of William and Emma Woodson.

She married the late Leonard King on August 5, 1956, and from that union, they were blessed with five children: Elizabeth, Alice, Alberta, Leonard III, and Eleanor.

Alberta dedicated 63 years to being a caretaker to William Hazel’s families, working as the Nanny to their children, and then their children. She instantly became a family member by the dedication she provided to them in a caring and loving way. Bringing them home from the hospital as newborn babies and seeing them off to school, becoming their friend, sister, and confidant. She also took lead in providing the care of Mrs. Hazel until her passing in 2020. She always made herself available to assist in any way that was necessary.

Alberta enjoyed the gatherings of family and friends; especially the family cookouts at her home in Broad Run, VA, where the was lots of fun, food, and laughter.

She leaves to cherish and celebrate her life: Her loving and devoted children: one son, Leonard King III of Remington; four daughters: Elizabeth King of Atlanta, GA, Alice King (Herman) of Marshall, VA, Alberta King of Manassas, VA, Eleanor Porter (Vondell) of Manassas, VA; one brother, Milton Woodson; one sister-in-law, Minnie Ella King Barbour; eleven grandchildren, and fifteen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard King; her brothers: Robert, James, Frank, William, Charles, and Edward; her sisters, Annie, Emma, MaryAnn, Christine Margaret, and Dorothy; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great nephews. They all played a part in her life enjoyments and has such a special relationship with her.

Many thanks to all who made themselves available to support our mom and making her life a success.

The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at Moser Funeral Home from 10-11:00 AM, where a Funeral Service will immediately follow. Burial will take place in Little Georgetown Cemetery.

Online condolences may be offered at moserfuneralhome.com.

