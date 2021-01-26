Albert Lee Putnam, age 70, a longtime Warrentonian, passed away on January 23, 2021. Born in Warrenton in 1950, he was a graduate of Fauquier High School in 1969 where he served as FFA President. He was then a graduate of Virginia Tech in 1973 where he met his beloved wife, Betty. He was a retired Auditor for the Department of Defense and an active Member of Warrenton Baptist Church where he could often be found as a calming influence in the nursery during services. During his children’s younger years, he served in many roles including assistant coach for various sports and Assistant Scout Master for BSA Troop 180. For the better part of the last decade, he served as neighborhood President and/or Board Member of the Villas at the Ridges of Warrenton. Albert is survived by his wife, Elizabeth “Betty” Putnam; two children, Christopher “Hutch” Putnam and his wife, Catherine of Gainesville, VA and Sarah Putnam Curry and her husband, Benjamin of Harrisonburg, VA; his mother, Ella Putnam of Warrenton, VA; four siblings, Kenneth Putnam and his wife, Marie of Rixeyville, VA, Beverly Barr and her husband, Lonnie of Linden, VA, Ronnie Putnam and his wife, Janie of Fauquier County, VA and Ricky Putnam and his wife Karen of Warrenton, VA; four grandchildren, Nathaniel Curry, Lincoln, Mackenzie and Noah Putnam. A visitation with the family will be on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 from 6-8pm at Moser Funeral Home in Warrenton. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 1:30pm at Moser Funeral Home and a burial to follow at Bright View Cemetery, Warrenton, VA. Arrangements by Moser Funeral Home at 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton, VA 20186, 540-347-3431. A registry for online condolences and link for a live online broadcast of Thursday’s funeral service can be found at: www.moserfuneralhome.com
