Albert Donald Noonan

Albert Donald Noonan

Albert Donald Noonan of Culpeper, VA was a caring father, brother, friend, officer and veteran. He left this world suddenly on April 30, 2021.

Born in Bridgeport, CT, Al as he was known to friends and family, graduated high school and proudly joined the United States Marine Corps, serving for 12 years. During his service, he served around the world, always remembering his time in the Mediterranean, traveling within the Arctic circle and serving 2 years aboard the USS America CV-66. At the time of his death, he was serving his 17th year as a Pentagon Police officer.

Albert is survived by his sons, David E Noonan, daughter in law Elizabeth Leonard of Warrenton VA and Dustin A Noonan of Culpeper VA.; Grandson Dempsey Reid Noonan; Brothers, Bobby Noonan of Ct, Tommy Noonan of Ct, Johnny Noonan of Ct, and Brian Noonan of WVA.

Albert’s memory will be honored on May 22, 2021 at 8275 Maple Tree Farm, Warrenton, VA with an outdoor service at 10am. The family is asking in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund

444 E Street, NW Washington DC 20001.

Online condolences may be offered at moserfuneralhome.com.

