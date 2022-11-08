Alan Rubin passed away on November 6, 2022 after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease. He was born on December 2, 1936 in Brooklyn NY, the only child of David and Bess Rubin. After receiving a geology degree from Brooklyn College, Alan moved to Washington, working for the U.S. Geological Survey. While pursuing a graduate degree from George Washington University, he worked for the Army Map Service and Defense Intelligence Agency. Alan met his wife, Susan Lloyd, in 1964. They have been together ever since. In 1967, they opened the Biograph Theater in Georgetown. The iconic art theater showed classic films for 30 years. They lived in Washington until 1976 when they moved to Delaplane, Virginia. Over the years, they also owned two other theaters, three ice cream shops, and a French restaurant on Capitol Hill. Alan was on the board of Filmfest DC for 20 years.When the Biograph closed, Alan became a full-time artist. He painted almost every day, believing happiness is when the things you work at and the things you play at are the same. Alan produced over 500 pieces during his career, winning a number of art awards. He loved to infuse humor and irony into his work. When asked, after his Parkinson’s diagnosis, what he’d do if his hands became too shaky, he said, "Easy, I'll become an abstract expressionist." With characteristic wit, he observed that “artist is one of the few occupations where death is a great career move.” Alan also published two books of “Punjabs” – cartoons that mix puns with funny drawings.Alan is survived by his wife Susan, his niece and nephew, Carly and Rob, and many friends. In lieu of flowers, please help find a cure for Parkinson’s by donating to the Michael J. Fox Foundation at www.michaeljfox.org.
Alan was a pure gentleman and good friend. His contributions to the life of Fauquier County are numerous. I will miss him.
