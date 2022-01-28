Alan Newton Corbin, 96 of Warrenton, went home to the Lord on Thursday January 27, 2022. They must have needed a gardener in heaven.
He was a life long resident of Fauquier County and served in the US Navy during WWII. He was employed by Quarles Petroleum Inc., and retired after 33 years of service.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Grace (Hitt) and Charlie Corbin and his brothers, Franklin, Cecil and Cotton.
He leaves behind his wife of 74 years Elizabeth Clay (Brown), his children, Johnny Corbin of Warrenton, VA., Susan Patterson (Mike) of Gastonia, NC., Tony Corbin (Greta) of The Plains, VA., Wayne Corbin (Donna) of Sumerduck, VA. and Alice Rollins (Steve) of Hurt, VA.; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren and one niece Annabell Ambrosen of Beaverdam, VA.
The family would like to extend their appreciation for the wonderful care given to Alan over his long illness: Dr. Nivedita Chander, M.D.; Nate Thompson, R.N., Dr. Brian DeCastro, M.D., Jessica and Shianne. And to all the wonderful people at Fauquier Health and Rehabilitation (FHRNC).
The family would also like to thank Pam Moffett, Rev. Frank Fishback, Pastor of Long Branch Baptist Church and Rev. Faith and the congregation of Bethel United Methodist Church for their continued love and support.
Dad has requested his celebration of life services be an informal gathering of family and friends on Wednesday February 2, 2022 at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. with services beginning at 11:00. Reverend Frank Fishback officiating. Burial will follow at Warrenton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Alan’s name may be made to a charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be expressed to Alan’s family at www.moserfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.