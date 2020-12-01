Alan Lee Spencer, 47, of Bentonville, Virginia passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 in MedStar Georgetown University Hospital, Washington, D.C.
Alan was born in 1973, in Manassas, Virginia, the son of Jean C. Alt and the late Edward “Bud” Spencer. Alan was a graduate of Brentsville District High School, Class of 1991. He worked for twelve years for the City of Manassas Park – Water Division as Crew Member 3 Position. He was a member of Heritage Baptist Church in Winchester and a founding member of Outcast Bass Club. He spent most of his time on his boat fishing, enjoying the outdoors, and camping at Ed Allen’s Campground and Chickahominy Lake. Alan loved to cook on his smoker, was an avid NASCAR fan, cheering on both Dale Earnhart Sr. and Jr., enjoyed bluegrass music, and spending time with family, but especially his grandbabies. Alan was affectionately known as “Hacksaw”.
Alan married Melissa “Missy” Diane Shumaker on October 27, 2001 in Winchester, Virginia.
Along with his mother and wife, Alan is survived by his stepfather, Pete Alt of Warrenton; grandmother, Dorothy Childress of Warrenton; daughters, Samantha Spencer Saffelle (Drew) of Winchester, Kirsten Rae Spencer and Taylor Nicole Spencer, both of Bentonville; son, Brian Michael Spencer of Bentonville; five grandchildren, Camden, Maren, Logan, Kynslee, and Emmalee; sister, Michelle Allison (Bill) of Bristow; brothers, Edward “Buster” Spencer (Debbie) of Strasburg and Christopher “Bubba” Spencer (Tiffany) of Remington; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 1:00 until 3:00 pm at Heritage Baptist Church, 2040 Martinsburg Pike, Winchester, Virginia 22603.
A private funeral service will follow the visitation conducted by Pastor Chad Wilham.
The family would like to invite everyone to join them after Alan’s service for a time of food and fellowship at the home of his daughter. Further details will be available at the church.
Serving as pallbearers will be Edward “Buster” Spencer, Christopher “Bubba” Spencer, Brian Spencer, Hunter Spencer, Andrew Saffelle, and Dennis Showers, Jr. Please view obituary and tribute wall at www.ompsfuneralhome.com
