Aileen Collins Van Luven, age 89, of Bealeton, VA died March 28, 2020 at her home.
She was born in Jackson, KY on November 5 , 1930 to the late George Collins and Angeline Clemmons Collins. Prior to settling in the Bealeton area in 1968 she accompanied her husband on several assignments within the United States and overseas during his military service.
Aileen is survived by her husband of 72 years James Van Luven, Four sons, George W. Van Luven (Emma)of Clarksville, TN ; James F. Van Luven (Barbara) of Piqua OH ; David L. Van Luven of Culpeper, VA ; and Patrick Van Luven (Patricia) of Charlottesville, VA.. In addition eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
A private Memorial Service will take place with inurnment at
Cedar Grove Cemetery in Bealeton with Rev. George and Emma Van Luven officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Capital Caring Hospice.
A tribute wall is available at moserfuneralhome.com
