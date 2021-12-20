Agnes R. Smith, 95 and formerly of Catlett Virginia, passed away Tuesday November 23, 2021 at the Anne Arundel Medical Center, Annapolis Maryland. Agnes is survived by her four children; Kathleen V. Bogner (Ed) of Winfield Kansas, Bruce S. Smith (Nicole) of Sagle Idaho, Douglas L. Smith (Pamela) of Selbyville, Delaware and Daniel A. Smith of Bowie Maryland; 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends Tuesday November 30, 2021 at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton, VA from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. A funeral service was held in the funeral home chapel on December 1, 2021 with Rev. Steve Little officiating. Burial followed in the Catlett Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Trinity Methodist Church in Catlett, Virginia.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.