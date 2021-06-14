Addie Barnes Barrett went home to meet her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and to reunite with a host of loved ones on Saturday, May 29, 2021.
Fondly known by her family as Big Mommy and Miss Addie to members of the community, she blessed all who ever crossed paths with her, greeting them with a warm smile and a kind and loving spirit.
Addie was born on August 7, 1925, in Southampton County, Va., to Luther and Nancy Barnes. Her father died when she was very young. She shared many times how her mother raised her in the nurture and admonition of the Lord Jesus. She professed the Lord Jesus Christ as her savior and joined Mill Neck Baptist Church in Como, N.C., as a young girl. She later served as a deaconess at Mill Neck Baptist.
Addie worked as a cosmetologist and volunteered at Southampton Memorial Hospital. On August 24, 1950, Addie married Cleveland Barrett. They had two daughters, Pat and Nancy, whom Addie adored and loved to brag about any chance she received.
In the early 1980s, Addie moved to Warrenton, VA., to be near her daughters. She worked as a caregiver for elderly women for many years.
Addie enjoyed attending church, listening to hymns and sermons, cooking, accompanying her family on road trips, and attending the Fauquier Senior Center. But one of her favorite pastimes involved spending time with and helping raise her seven grandchildren.
Addie spent many years as a member of Providence Baptist Church in Remington, VA serving as a deaconess.
Addie was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Luther and Richard and two sisters, Mattie and Edith, and her husband, Cleveland. Her memory will be cherished by her two daughters, Pat Jones and Nancy Carlos, who faithfully cared for her until her dying day, and her son-in-law Rick Jones, who she loved as her own. Her memory will also be cherished by seven grandchildren: Monica Jones Freidline (Ryan), Michael Jones (Katie), Priscilla Jones Park (Andy), Stephen Jones (Larra), Renard Carlos (Lea), Dargan “Matthew” Carlos (Brittney) and Leslie Jones Ramseur (Christopher), and 10 great-grandchildren, an “adopted daughter” Suzette Thomas, a cousin Bernice Williams, a dear friend Doris Jones, a dear friend and caregiver, Glacia Settle, and a host of extended family members and friends.
Funeral services were held on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Avenue, Warrenton, VA. Burial took place on June 7, 2021 at Hampton National Cemetery, Hampton, VA.
Addie’s family would like to thank Capital Caring Hospice for their wonderful care during her final days on earth.
Contributions can be made to the Fauquier Senior Citizen’s Center in honor of her.
