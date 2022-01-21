Ackley Davis Williams, Jr.
Davis passed away at his home in Lignum, Va. on January 14, 2022.
Born in Middleburg, Va; He is survived by his son, Matthew D. Williams and his wife Cayla, their children, Levi and Luke, daughter, Candi, and her husband Josh and children Kayla, Kelsey, and Raelynn his brother, Franklin (Frankie) Williams and his son, Johnathan, and , sister, Linda Johnson and her husband, Stuart,
.
Predeceased by his daughter, Tabitha, parents Ackley D. and Dorothy M. Williams, his sisters, Nancy M. Williams, and Betty Williams Turpin, and brothers, Edward (Pete) Williams, and Richard Williams.
Davis attended Fauquier High School and began working at an early age on a horse farm in The Plains where his love of horses began. He spent his remaining work life on farms with horses. Once he retired from work; he helped his brother, Pete. Davis faithfully for 4 years, 3 times a week; transported his brother to 4 hour dialysis treatment then waited the entire time for him.
He enjoyed his last years living with his son, Matt, and his wife, Cayla, and his grandsons, Levi and Luke. His love for those grandsons would just shine. He found happiness there.
Davis could remember more jokes than anyone; his sense of humor and pranks were always present. He was a wonderful father (Pops), paw paw, and brother; who will be dearly missed.
His wishes were cremation without services. The family is receiving condolences and comments on the funeral home website: https://www.diginitymemorial.com/obituaries/culpeper-va/Ackley-Williams-10531775.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.