A. Virginia Kidd passed at home from this life to her eternal life with our Lord on Saturday, April 25, 2020 after a brief illness. She is predeceased by her husband, Alford Kidd, Sr., and her daughter, M. Jean Fischer. She is survived by her three sons, Robert L. Kidd, A. Dean Kidd Jr., Ray C. Kidd, and her two daughters, V. Anne Walker and Leah F. Carter. She also was the proud Granny to 15 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, and 2 great-great grandchildren. She was born in Baltimore MD on December 15, 1920, and was one of 7 children, of whom Jerry is the only remaining survivor. She was very active as a leader in 4-H, as well as the Prince William County Fair, a Sunday School teacher, and the Secretary of the family business, A.D. Kidd Milk Transportation for over 60 years. Her earlier employment was with the Navy department in Washington DC. But first and foremost, she was Granny, who taught us all how to raise a garden to feed an army of hungry kids and grandkids, how to can vegetables and fruit, how to make do when times were tight, and how to love and care for those in need. Her sunshine smile will always be with us. There will be a private family funeral, however once we are able to meet in large groups again, there will be a celebration of her life. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Asbury United Methodist Church in Nokesville, VA.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.