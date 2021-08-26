122nd Warrenton Horse Show – New (and improved) this year

After 121 years on, and one year off, the Warrenton Horse Show will be a popular return next week, say show officials. Running Sept. 1 to 5, the 122-year-old Labor Day tradition caps the summer show season at the historic East Shirley Avenue showgrounds.
The one-ring competition starts with in-hand hunter breeding classes Wednesday. Thursday classes start at 8 a.m., with three jumper classics to begin at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday action starts at 8 a.m. Saturday evening is the Warrenton and Miller Toyota hunter classic to begin at 7 p.m. Sunday hunt night classes start at 10 a.m., with foxhunter divisions all day into the night.
Admission is free during the week. There is a $10 fee for spectators on Saturday and Sunday. Proceeds benefit the Fauquier Health Foundation, Fauquier SPCA, Warrenton Volunteer Fire Department, Fauquier Free Clinic and the Northern Piedmont Community Foundation.
Founded in 1899, the Warrenton Horse Show Association is the oldest continuously operating corporation in Virginia. The show is recognized as a U.S. Equestrian Federation “heritage competition.”
“With its long tenure and many charitable contributions, both national and local, the show exemplifies everything the USEF looks for (in) a heritage competition,” said USEF CEO John Long.
“This is a really great community event,” said co-president Hilary Scheer Gerhardt. “Not all shows these days are like that. It’s a rated competition, but it’s so much more than that. It’s part of the community.”
Co-president Helen Wiley explained one of the innovative new programs being offered at the historic show’s renewal, part of their strategy to jump-start interest in the event. “Each trainer will get a raffle ticket for every horse (from their barn) entered at the show,” Wiley explained. The winner of the prize – $250 cash – will be drawn on Saturday.
Another 2021 innovation is a switch from the traditional silent auction – held under a tent, ringside, to a fully online format. Auction chair Polly Cutting has gathered the usual assortment of great auction items, Wiley said, with online bidding links available on the show website.
Also new and notable this year is Warrenton’s participation in the new Virginia Hunter Championship program. Points count in professional, amateur and junior divisions.
An anonymous donor will pay “Points for Pets,” a $5 contribution to the Fauquier SPCA for every point scored over 75 in Saturday’s hunter classic.
New classes have been added Sunday morning, “opportunity hunter” classes that do not require membership and registration with the USEF.
More details on the show, including a detailed schedule, archival photos from shows past, directions and more are at warrentonhorseshow.com.
