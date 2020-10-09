The Fauquier Times’ editorial policy states that no election-related letters will be printed the week before an election. The last edition of the Fauquier Times before the Nov. 3 national election is set to publish Oct. 28.
All election-related letter submissions must be received by Oct. 19 to be considered for publication in the issue of Oct. 21, the last issue they will appear in print.
Election-related letters submitted to the paper will be posted online no later than Tuesday, Oct. 23. Rebuttals to letters appearing in the Oct. 21 issue will be posted online until Oct. 28.
