A religious organization’s zoning application to build a two-story, 31,000 square-foot “multi-purpose worship center and gathering space” just outside Warrenton town limits has been denied.
After an hour of tense exchanges between members of the Fauquier County Board of Zoning Appeals and church group representatives Thursday afternoon, the board voted three to two not to grant the special permit required for the plan to move forward. It was the second meeting concerning the application; board members decided to delay voting on the issue after a hearing last month.
The 300-seat facility was proposed for a portion of a tract of land owned by the Potomac Ministry Network, the regional governing body of the Assemblies of God. Totaling 43 acres — the facility itself would have been built on a 10-acre lot at the top of a hill — the land is zoned residential and is accessed from U.S. 15/17/29 Business; the property is adjacent to the major highway interchange between Walmart and Lord Fairfax Community College.
According to church group officials Thursday, the “Potomac Ministry Center” would have served as the administrative and training center for the network’s 355 congregations. The second floor of the building would have included at least 6,000 square feet of offices and classrooms; the auditorium would seat 300 people and host religious services each Sunday, in addition to weddings and other special events.
A “Potomac Ministry Center” already exists in Gainesville, where the governing body is currently headquartered along with an online religious college. According to church officials, the organization has run out of space at the Gainesville facility and wanted room to expand their operations.
The new “Potomac Ministry Center” would have been located just 1 ½ miles from an existing Assemblies of God church; the 20,720-square-foot Bridge Community Church was approved by the zoning board in 2015. But church officials said the two facilities would serve different purposes.
“Our congregation is not a competing congregation so there is no competition,” said the Potomac Ministry Network’s secretary and treasurer, Benjamin Rainey, at Thursday’s meeting. He did not specify the nature of the congregation that would attend services at the “Potomac Ministry Center.”
History of the project
In 2009, the zoning board approved a special permit for an 8,200-square-foot, 300-seat religious building on the site. That building would have been a new home to the Warrenton Assembly of God church, which was then located next to Taylor Middle School, but the new building was never built. That local congregation has since ceased to exist and the 43 acres was deeded to the Potomac Ministry Network, its parent organization.
Last year, the Potomac Ministry Network announced plans to build an expanded “campus” at the Warrenton site, including a college for in-person learning, dormitories and regional administrative offices on the site.
That proposal, submitted to the county in December 2020 and withdrawn in July, included two academic and office buildings totaling more than 62,000 square feet to serve up to 500 students on campus, along with axillary buildings and residences to serve and house students, faculty and visiting missionaries. The application never made it to the public-hearing stage.
Concerns about water, drainage and traffic
On Thursday, members of the board grilled civil engineer Jim Carson, who is representing the Potomac Ministry Network on land use issues related to the current application to build a “place of worship.”
They pressed him to outline more details about plans for potable water, stormwater management, water for fire suppression and access for fire and rescue vehicle, echoing concerns expressed in detail by county planning staff. The scale of the project, they said, might be disproportionate to the available water, sewer and other services.
The board members were careful to emphasize that the religious nature of the proposed use was irrelevant to the land-use issues at hand, although church officials continued to lean heavily on religious themes throughout the back and forth.
“I don’t care what you do there,” said board member Lawrence McDade during one exchange. “But how many people are going to be there on a regular basis?” he added, emphasizing the potential impact of any facility of that size on roads, utilities and surrounding properties.
The parties often appeared to talk past each other, however, with members of the zoning board expressing detailed concerns about drinking water, stormwater management, drainfields and other land-use matters, while church officials — and at times, Carson himself — emphasizing the religious nature of the building’s intended use.
Ultimately, Carson was unable to satisfy the members’ concerns about land-use issues, which echoed those outlined in the community development department’s staff report.
“From my standpoint, it is a lack of information that I have right now,” said board member McDade, who made the motion to deny the special permit, to explain his vote. “It is not a belief that this could not be done.”
At its Oct. 14 meeting, the Fauquier County Board of Supervisors will consider a zoning text amendment that, if approved, would require “places of worship” exceeding 10,000 square feet to obtain a special exception, which must ultimately be reviewed and approved by supervisors, instead of a special permit, which requires only zoning board approval.
If approved, that zoning amendment could affect any application for a large facility submitted by the Potomac Ministry Network in the future.
Zoning board echoes planners' concerns
“Based on the lack of information provided by the applicant, staff has concerns related to the adequacy of the proposed well and drainfield, the suitability of the proposed stormwater management area to meet run-off and drainage needs, and the ability to meet the access and fire flow needs of the Department of Fire, Rescue and Emergency Management,” said the report from planning staffers.
Drinking water, for instance, will need to be drawn from an on-site well. “The proposed well will likely be categorized as a public drinking supply and will require a dedicated well lot,” the staff report explained. “The special permit plat has no indication of the location of a well lot and does not reflect how this may affect the site’s ultimate design. Staff would also note that there is no information provided regarding the demands of the proposed use or the well’s ability to adequately serve the proposed use.”
In response to these concerns, Carson maintained that those issues would be addressed as he worked with various county and state agencies as planning for specific aspects of the facility progressed through various permitting requirements. “All those things are possible. … I assure you it can be done,” said Carson, who recounted his résumé and asked the board to trust his reputation as a civil engineer.
As he had done before, Carson claimed, without evidence, that there is a conspiracy among county officials — including the board of supervisors, the department of community development and the board of zoning appeals — to stop the church group from building anything at all at the site.
Because the county’s comprehensive plan suggests the land as a potential site for a park, Carson said that county officials were conspiring to block any development on the site, regardless of the merits of a particular application. Supervisors and zoning board members have denied these accusations.
Board members also pressed the church group representatives about why the planned facility was so large if so few people would use the building on weekdays, as claimed in the application documents. Carson, for instance, claimed that the facility would have less impact on utilities than a single-family home on every day except Sunday.
“It seems like the scope of this project is grossly disproportional to the proposed uses,” said McDade. “From what you described, a couple of choral practices, a couple of Bible studies, it seems that a 32,000 square foot facility — it seems sort of disproportional to that.”
Church group representatives said that they did not intend to utilize the building’s office and education spaces, at least not initially. “You’re allowed to have more room than you need,” said Evan Newman, a pastor with the Potomac Ministry Network. “You’re building the best building you can afford to build,” he added at another point.
“We subscribe to the idea that you build all you can build,” said Rainey.
Carson added, “They’re hoping to need more space to manage their ministry.”
These exchanges came against the backdrop of the staff report’s claim that the proposed administrative and educational uses of the “Potomac Ministry Center” in service of a regional organization — not just a local congregation — fall under zoning laws related to offices and educational buildings, not “places of worship” as the church group claims.
The staff report said that, even if the board included conditions in the special permit prohibiting the administration of a regional organization without the proper zoning approvals, those conditions would be almost impossible to enforce.
Church officials and an attorney representing them defended their definition of “places of worship,” claiming the administration of other congregations fell under the definition of “place of worship” and that additional zoning laws governing offices and educational facilities should not apply to them.
“We’re not trying to sneak something by you or say we’re something we’re not,” said Rainey. “I’m a minister of Jesus Christ and that’s what we’re trying to do.”
The definition of “places of worship” was the subject of even more heated controversy last month, when attorneys for the Potomac Ministry Network threatened to sue the county if a proposed zoning text amendment changing the review process for “places of worship” more than 10,000 square feet was applied to them before the application before the zoning board played out.
Supervisors delayed action on the proposed amendment and told the church group their current application before the zoning board could go ahead unhindered. Zoning board members, who are appointed by the circuit court, have no authority to change the county’s zoning ordinances and are allowed legally only to apply current provisions in the county’s ordinances and comprehensive plan.
“I agree that the county has no business telling a church what it can and can’t do. That’s totally up to the church,” McDade told Carson. “But from a land use standpoint, the amount of people who are going to be there on a regular basis is going to affect traffic, particularly on Route 29 coming up, which is so busy, the community college, Walmart, Home Depot there, the amount of water that would be used, … wastewater.
“All are a function of — not of what the people are doing there, that’s none of the county’s business — but the fact that they are there. And that has an impact.”
Board member Benjamin Tissue pressed one of the church group’s attorneys, Justin Coleman, about the fact that if the special permit had been approved that the facility could host an unlimited number of weddings. That could put an additional strain on utilities and roads during other days of the week besides Sunday, he said.
Coleman said that there were no plans to hold a large number of weddings.
“You don’t know that,” Tissue responded.
Coleman agreed, but again emphasized the religious nature of the organization. “Weddings … are tied to their faith.”
While he commented little on the application on Thursday, board chairman John Meadows also expressed concern last month that the scale of the project would place too great a demand on available resources. “The magnitude of [the current proposal] might be a little overwhelming for this site,” he said.
While both this and last month’s meetings included the opportunity for members of the public to speak, no one chose to make any public comments in person.
The Piedmont Environmental Council, however, submitted a letter to the board stating that “Our primary concern is that the application does not appear to match the intended use.”
Another letter was submitted by a woman who lives near Bridge Community Church. That letter echoed concerns that the church group was not being “transparent” about its intended use of the proposed “Potomac Ministry Center.” And, she argued, the zoning board failed to mitigate the effects of the Bridge Church on the area’s “viewsheds.” She said she feared that would again be the case if the latest application was approved.
