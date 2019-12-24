A special permit request to operate a kennel at 5648 John Barton Payne Road in Marshall will be considered by the Fauquier County Board of Zoning Appeals at its Jan. 2 meeting.
Kathy Burnham stated in her application that the number of dogs staying overnight is capped at five and day care at no more than 10 dogs at a time. The owners drop off and pick up their day care pets the same day.
Burnham said she will also offer dog training classes and prepare dogs for Canine Good Citizen testing. The CGC is a behavioral program through the American Kennel Association. Burham said she is a CGC evaluator and dog trainer.
Burnham said she has two large exercise yards and a small courtyard as well as four ventilated, heated and air-conditioned kennel structures.
The BZA is also scheduled to resume consideration of an appeal of a notice of violation involving the disposal of non-agricultural fill for a sod farm business in Midland. The appeal was filed by Michael Hawkins, operating as RCH LLC.
The board will meet at 2 p.m. Jan. 2 in the first-floor meeting room of the Warren Green Building, 10 Hotel St., Warrenton.
