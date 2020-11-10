Truth Baptist Church, an independent evangelical congregation based in Opal, has been granted a special permit to build a permanent church building on a 6-acre parcel at the corner of Covingtons Corner Road and Marsh Road.
The church is currently holding weekly outdoor services on the vacant property. On Nov. 5, members of the Fauquier County Board of Zoning Appeals voted unanimously to allow a 7,500-square-foot church building on the site.
The church required a special permit to build on the property because the land is currently zoned Rural Agricultural. Under the terms of the special permit, shrubbery and evergreen trees must be planted around the property to screen the view from the roads, and lights in the parking lot must be no higher than 14 feet.
The church will be permitted to conduct special events outside of Sundaymorning and Wednesday evening service times, but all events must befinishedby 10 p.m. About 80 people attend Sunday services currently, according to the staff report, and about 40 people attend a service on Wednesday evenings at a private home in Sumerduck. The new church building will be able to accommodate 199 people.
