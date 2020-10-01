This story has been updated to reflect new information.
At a regular meeting Thursday afternoon, members of the Fauquier County Board of Zoning Appeals unanimously approved two applications to operate “tourist homes” along the Interstate 66 corridor. Each application allows for short-term rentals of an existing single-family home for a maximum of eight guests at a time.
Although there was a public hearing before each vote, there were no speakers except for the applicants themselves. Board members did not ask any questions of the applicants and there was no discussion among board members before the votes.
In one of the proposals, Brenden and Dolly Jones applied to use an existing 3,500-square-foot residence as a short-term rental unit called Fox Chase Farm at Oak Hill. The 5-acre property is located at the corner of Grove Lane and Oak Hill Road in Delaplane and borders Blue Valley Vineyard and Winery.
The applicants expect the home to be occupied approximately 200 nights per year by up to eight guests at any given time, according to the staff report. A pedestrian path linking the property to the adjacent winery is also planned. Preference would be given to family groups and dogs would be permitted. No food service would be permitted at the facility as the proposal currently stands. The owners would not live on the property but would be “on call 24/7” and a caretaker would be on site when guests stay at the home.
A letter in support of the Jones' proposal was submitted Oct. 1 by a neighboring landowner.
A second application, submitted by Jean Galloway Ball on behalf of the Living Trust of Lillian Peterson, requested a special permit to operate a short-term rental operation in a 2,500-square-foot dwelling on 43 acres located on Belle Meade Lane in Markham; the property is known as Three Penny Acres.
The applicant anticipates a minimum rental period of three days to one week and a maximum of four rentals per month, according to the staff report. A maximum of eight guests would be allowed to rent the property at any given time.
Additionally, the report says, “The property will not be advertised for special events or parties and will be listed as a full unit. The applicant has indicated that if approved, renters would be provided restrictions including no discharge of firearms, no parking off the property, no off-road vehicles, no large events or commercial gatherings, no noise heard by neighbors and control of pets.”
A public hearing was initially held for this application in February, but it was postponed because of a right-of-way issue that has since been resolved. In February, a neighboring landowner spoke against the proposal, citing concerns about having strangers on his property and the potential for environmental impacts.
The staff reports for both applications list no major technical concerns about the proposals.
Four applications for "tourist homes" have been approved in Fauquier County since the beginning of 2018, according to Fran Williams of the community development department. All were approved last year.
Great Marsh Estate, a wedding venue in Bealeton, was approved to host up to 10 overnight guests at its facility. Top Dog Resort & Inn, an existing dog boarding operation in Catlett, does not yet appear to be accepting reservations for people. Winters Retreat Farm Cottage, in Opal, is currently listed on Airbnb for about $70 to $80 per night. Silverback Retreat, in Hume, was approved for up to 10 overnight guests; in August, the property was sold to a McLean-based real estate investment company.
Reach Coy Ferrell at cferrell@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.