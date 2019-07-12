Friday, July 12
Paranormal Tour and Investigation: 7 to 9 p.m. 10 Ashby St. Warrenton. Visit Fauquier’s Old Jail and join the Culpeper Paranormal team and Fauquier History museum staff in this after-hours tour. Not suitable for children under 12. Children under 18 must be accompanied by adult. Contact: 540-347-5525
Summer Art Workshop: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Free art activities for kids age 5 and up. Each Friday in July a different activity at National Sporting Library and Museum. Stackable food chains. Visit www.nationalsporting.org or 540-687-6542.
Freebo Live at Gloria’s: 8 p.m., 92 Main St., Warrenton. The Gloria Faye Dingus Music Alliance welcomes folk, rick and blues icon. Tickets $15. Children under 12 free with adult. Seating limited. Advance tickets recommended. Visit www.centerofwarrenton.org. Contact: 540-347-7484.
Fauquier Agriculture Expo: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 13, Fauquier County Fairgrounds, 6209 Old Auburn Road, Warrenton. The Virginia Cooperative Extension and local 4-H cubs are hosting this event, featuring livestock shows, agricultural technology demonstrations and an exhibit hall with art and home-grown produce. Free admission.
Saturday, July 13
Warrenton Farmers Market: 8 a.m. to noon. Corner of 5th and Lee Street, Warrenton. Open through Nov. 23. Fruits, vegetables, pies, herbs, flowers and more. Contact: 540-347-2405
Vive La France! 7:30 p.m. 6507 Main St. The Plains. Shakespeare Opera Theatre at Grace Episcopal The Plains presents a concert of French-themed works. Performance time, including intermission, two hours. Program repeats on Sunday, July 14, Bastille Day, at 5 p.m. Contact: 443-226-8270
The Keel Brothers Live at Gloria’s: 8 p.m., 92 Main St., Warrenton. The Gloria Faye Dingus Music Alliance welcomes The Keel Brothers for “a rare one-night-only hometown performance.” Tickets $25. Children under 12 free with adult. Seating limited. Advance tickets recommended. Visit www.centerofwarrenton.org. Contact: 540-347-7484.
Mattoon Youth Choir Tour: 7 p.m., 341 Church St. Warrenton. Journey UP Church, a new Warrenton church, will host the Mattoon Youth Choir at Warrenton United Methodist Church for this free concert of powerful young singers. Contact: 703-367-3687.
Joe Bernui at Wort Hog Brewing Company: 5 to 8 p.m., 41 Beckham St., Warrenton. Contact: 540-300-2739.
Delaplane Live on the Summer Stage: 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Old Bust Head Brewery, 7134 Farm Station Road, Vint Hill. Menu by Red Dog BBQ. Contact: 540-347-4777.
Twilight Polo – Kids Night: 6 p.m., 5089 Old Tavern Rd., The Plains. Each evening of Twilight Polo features three fast-paced polo matches, halftime games for the children, and delicious food and wine. Gates open at 5:30 p.m., with the first polo game beginning at 6 p.m. Following the 8 p.m. feature match, the night continues with music and dancing in the pavilion. Seating is on a tree-lined grassy berm, so attendees are encouraged to bring folding chairs and blankets. Blue Valley Vineyard and Winery will be on site. There will also be a local food truck, and guests are welcome to bring in a picnic (including alcohol). Car Passes are $30 at the gate or $25 online (each car pass covers entry for all the occupants of the vehicle). Tickets can be purchased at www.greatmeadow.org/twilight-polo-tickets. Contact: 540-253-5000.
Crossthreaded: 7 p.m., Live music at Orlean Market, 6855 Leeds Manor Road, Marshall. Local Hume band plays bluegrass, country and oldies. RSVP for dinner. Contact: 540-364-2774.
Live entertainment at Inn at Kelly’s Ford: 7 to 10 p.m., 16589 Edwards Shop Road, Remington. Contact: 540-399-1779.
Sunday, July 14
Archwood Green Barns Farmers Market: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 4555 Old Tavern Road, The Plains. Fruits, vegetables, baked goods, orchids, bamboo, quilted specialties and more. Visit www.archwoodgreenbarns.com or contact 540-253-5289.
Eyewitness at the Coup: 2 p.m. 7142 Lineweaver Road, Vint Hill. The Cold War Museum, in cooperation with Old Bust Head Brewing Company, invites you to attend a presentation by expert on the Soviet military and former Air Force Attaché Bruce Slawter. Cost is $35 in advance. For more information and tickets, visit www.eventbrite.com/e/eyewitness Contact: 703-283-4124.
Live Irish Music: 5 to 8 p.m., 380 Broadview Ave., Warrenton. Come enjoy live Irish music and a relaxed dining atmosphere every Sunday. Wonderful free event perfect for family and friends. Roast beef special. Visit www.mcmahonsirishpub.com Contact: 540-347-7203.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.