Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) and a contingent of Fauquier County officials on Friday welcomed a new office and manufacturing facility for SPARC Research, a rocket technology company. When it is at full capacity, the Vint Hill site could add up to 50 new aerospace engineering and manufacturing jobs, the company’s president said.
SPARC Research first opened in Vint Hill in 2018 and invested $2.5 million to expand to the new location on 4.5 acres at nearby 5310 Edmore Court. The new building has 20,000 square feet, roughly half for offices and half for manufacturing.
In its new location, SPARC will increase its engineering capabilities and will be able to manufacture rocket-motor components for defense contractors such as Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Technologies.
“To build a business is so exciting,” Youngkin said Friday. “This facility is just the beginning, and I can’t wait to see manufacturing and testing and all of the things that come with this great ambition that you have.”
A ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday drew dignitaries including Youngkin, state Deputy Secretary of Labor Nicole Riley and Del. Elizabeth Guzman (D-31st) as well as Fauquier County supervisors Holder Trumbo (Scott District) and Chris Granger (Center District) and Doug Parsons, director of the Fauquier County Department of Economic Development.
“I know that people in Fauquier County are excited for what it means to have SPARC here and for SPARC to call Fauquier County their home,” Guzman said. More well-paying local jobs means fewer people will face long commutes to secure high-tech jobs outside the county, she said.
Matt Cornwell, president of SPARC, said the employee-owned company has doubled the number of people it employs every year since 2018. It now has 21 full-time employees in addition to a handful of consultants. SPARC’s goal is to eventually more than double the number of mechanical and aerospace engineers, along with other highly skilled workers and support staff, to about 50. Manufacturing could add another 20 positions, Cornwell said.
In addition, SPARC hires student interns from a wide range of universities and colleges, including Virginia Tech, Cornwell said. “This year, we have four interns, and we have a good track record of hiring those interns full time as we grow.”
Virginia competed with West Virginia and Maryland to attract SPARC. The Virginia Economic Development Partnership and Fauquier County worked together to bring SPARC here and will help support new jobs at SPARC through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program, Parsons said.
“They’re adding jobs, and they’re very good-paying jobs that will increase the average wage of the county,” Parsons said. “This is a target industry for us.” Not only does SPARC create jobs, but it also will pay taxes, reducing the tax burden on residents, he said.
Reach Colleen LaMay at clamay@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.