photo_ft_news_youngkin 21_102021.jpg

Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin during a "Parents Matter" campaign rally in Warrenton in October 2021.

 Photo by Robin Earl

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) and Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears (R) are scheduled to headline a rally in Warrenton Thursday for Hung Cao, the Republican candidate for the 10th Congressional District.

Hung Cao

Hung Cao, candidate for the 10th Congressional District and Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle Sears arrive at the Lincoln-Reagan Dinner, an annual Fauquier County GOP fundraiser.

The rally will take place at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 at Eva Walker Park; attendees will be admitted beginning at 11:30 a.m. The rally is part of the governor's series of "early vote stops" to encourage Republican voters to cast absentee ballots for GOP congressional candidates ahead of the Nov. 8 election.

This will be Youngkin's second campaign event in Warrenton; he held a rally at Eva Walker Park in October 2021 during his successful bid for governor.

Learn more about voting in the 2022 election here.

(1) comment

Turbo
Turbo

Isn't there a MAGA event at Eva Walker Part that day?

