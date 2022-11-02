Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) and Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears (R) are scheduled to headline a rally in Warrenton Thursday for Hung Cao, the Republican candidate for the 10th Congressional District.
The rally will take place at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 at Eva Walker Park; attendees will be admitted beginning at 11:30 a.m. The rally is part of the governor's series of "early vote stops" to encourage Republican voters to cast absentee ballots for GOP congressional candidates ahead of the Nov. 8 election.
This will be Youngkin's second campaign event in Warrenton; he held a rally at Eva Walker Park in October 2021 during his successful bid for governor.
Learn more about voting in the 2022 election here.
(1) comment
Isn't there a MAGA event at Eva Walker Part that day?
