enviroment activist


Environmental activists rally outside of Community College Workforce Alliance in Richmond before a Air Pollution Control Board meeting in which Secretary of Natural and Historic Resources Travis Voyles announced the plan to withdrawal Virginia from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, or RGGI. RGGI aims to reduce energy producer carbon emissions. The activists want to stay in it.

 Charlie Paullin/Virginia Mercury

Courtesy of Virginia Mercury

Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration announced their newest plans for how they intend to withdraw Virginia from a regional carbon market Wednesday, a move critics say is not allowed by law, would drain important state programs of funding and would hurt the fight against climate change.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.