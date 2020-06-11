On Wednesday afternoon during one of the hottest days of the year so far, about 250 people walked from Fauquier High School to Eva Walker Park…

School board clarifies its role in the march: ‘It’s student-led’

By Robin Earl

Times Staff Writer

In an emergency meeting of the school board called just hours before Wednesday’s Black Lives Matter Peace March, Fauquier County school division officials made it clear that the school division did not in any way sponsor the event.

Some confusion about the school system’s involvement came up when town of Warrenton officials requested that the school division provide several buses to carry the marchers from Eva Walker Park back to Fauquier High. The request was to make sure all students could get back to the march’s starting point safely, said Superintendent of Schools David Jeck.

At the virtual meeting, Jeck clarified that the march was a student-led event and the school division was not involved. The buses transported marchers strictly for everyone’s safety. “We are not involved,” he reiterated. “It’s a student thing.”

Jeck was clearly supportive of the march, though. “I’m glad the kids are doing it. We have to have more faith in our kids,” he said.

School Board member Stephanie Litter-Reber (Lee District) wanted assurance that all possible social distancing precautions would be taken on the buses. She reasoned that graduations have been canceled and children have not been able to go to school, but groups of children were being allowed on school buses. Litter-Reber said she worried about the optics.

David Graham, executive director of administration and planning responded that students would have to sit only one to a seat and everyone would be required to wear a mask. For anyone who did not have a mask, one would be provided.