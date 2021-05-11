Audrey Navin and her best friend Alex Dunkle were both adopted from the same agency in China 15 years ago. On Saturday, Dunkle was there to support his friend as she led a march through Warrenton to bring awareness to the issue of anti-Asian prejudice.
The rally began at Warrenton Middle School and marched through Courthouse Square – where minutes before a Black Lives Matter vigil had been held – down Alexandria Pike to Eva Walker Park, where several speakers addressed the crowd.
Navin organized the rally with the help of Falcons for Change, a Fauquier High School student group focused on advocating for civil rights. Navin particularly credited Fauquier High senior Cameron Morris and fellow freshmen Jimena Morote and Juddy Jolicoeur for pitching in. (Jolicoeur took the lead organizing an anti-racism student march last summer.)
About 50 people met at Warrenton Middle School, but by the time the speeches were concluding, the crowd was closer to 70 – about half were students and half supportive adults.
Officers from the Warrenton Police Department – on bicycles and in police cars -- were on hand to make sure the march was safe for everyone. No counter-protesters showed up.
At the microphone, Navin was a fiery speaker, explaining how she was bullied as a child for being different and told to “go back to your country.” She said she has been blamed for the coronavirus and made to feel like an outcast. But, she said, she feels lucky to have been raised in a “calm” place where her experiences as a person of Asian descent were not as negative as they might have been in some other parts of the country.
She spoke passionately about Asian Americans who have suffered beatings or been killed because of their ethnicity, and pointed to data that suggests anti-Asian hate crimes have skyrocketed in the last year.
Htetarkar Lin provided a history lesson on hate crimes that have been directed at the Asian American and Pacific Islander community. He spoke of prejudice based on the racist idea of “the yellow peril” in the mid-19th century. Later, the idea of Asian Americans as a “model minority” (smart, polite, pleasant) was used to drive a wedge between the Black and Asian communities, he said.
Htetarkar enumerated the many times Asian Americans had been injured or killed while their attackers escaped accountability.
Morris reminded the crowd that other groups have suffered similar treatment. She said that Jewish people are the victims of about 60% of religion-based hate crimes, while making up only 2% of the population.
When members of the crowd were invited up to the mic to share their own experiences, Taryn Weaver remembered her first day of school. At the bus stop, one boy pointed at her and laughed at her dark skin. “I didn’t like that, so I broke his nose with my lunch box. Needless to say, I spent my first day of school in the principal’s office.”
Seventeen-year-old Emily Dang told of the prejudice her parents experienced when they moved to the U.S. from Vietnam. They worked hard, she said, and now own North Rock Barber Shop in Warrenton. “Everywhere we went we were hated on.” Her parents, she said, whose English was not very strong, didn’t understand when they experienced hate.
When she entered school with an accent, she was bullied. Remembering those early childhood days, she broke down crying.
Mary Perry spoke about her adopted son, who went to school in central New York state. “He was the only child of color in his elementary school.” Born to Black and Asian parents, “he had the worst of all worlds … And some people thought he was Hispanic,” which added to the bullying. She said at the time, she didn’t know how the PTSD from the bullying was affecting him. “He began cutting himself, he isolated himself, but we didn’t know it.”
It wasn’t until her son moved to Singapore that he felt at home. He met a woman from Thailand, they married and returned to the U.S.; they live in Manassas Park. “She can’t go to the grocery store alone,” because she is the subject of angry looks and is afraid, said Perry.
Navin and Lin found reason to be optimistic. Those gathered at the rally wrote down some of their negative experiences. Navin encouraged them to crumple up the pieces of paper, “as a symbol that we are moving on and evolving. It’s 2021, everyone!”
Lin said that he hopes this is the century that “we can finally end systemic racism.”
Navin’s friend Alex Dunkle said that when he was younger, he too experienced bullying because he was “different.” He’s learned to grow past it, though. “I’ve got other stuff going on. I don’t care what they say.”
Reach Robin Earl at rearl@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.