An 84-year-old Marshall man was sentenced to six months in jail with five months suspended when he was found guilty of cruelty to animals, a class 1 misdemeanor, in General District Court on Feb. 10. He was also fined $2,500. General District Court Judge Greg Ashwell presided over the trial.
Phillip Edward Wine was charged Aug. 5 after the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Unit was notified of an injured horse in a field on Ada Road near Marshall in early August. Sgt. David Lee responded to the complaint with a licensed veterinary technician and located the injured horse, FCSO spokesman Sgt. James Hartman said at the time.
The horse was found to be emaciated, severely dehydrated and suffering from several wounds. It was determined that a veterinarian should be consulted. The doctor arrived at the field and made the decision to euthanize the animal at that time.
Anyone who suspects animal cruelty anywhere in Fauquier County can contact the Sheriff’s Office at 540-347-3300 and report it. Hartman said, “The Sheriff’s Animal Control Unit takes these matters very seriously and will conduct a comprehensive investigation into these complaints.”
