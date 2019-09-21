A 19-year-old man has died as the result of a two-vehicle crash in Fauquier County yesterday afternoon. The accident occurred on Va. 612 (Brent Town Road), about a half mile north of Va. 610 (Aquia Road) in Midland, according to Virginia State Police spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.
Coffey reported that a 2000 Ford F-450 was traveling north on Va. 612 a little after 1 p.m. when the driver ran off of the right side of the roadway, over-corrected, crossed the center line and collided with a southbound 2013 Ford F-150.
The Ford F-450 then ran off of the roadway on the right side, struck an embankment and overturned, Coffey said.
The driver of the Ford F-450, Brayan E. Moreira-Saravia, 19, of Brandywine, Maryland, suffered minor injuries in the crash. He was wearing a seat belt.
A passenger in the F-450, Brian Reconis, 19, of Manassas, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene as a result of his injuries, Coffey said. He was not wearing a seat belt.
The driver of the Ford F-150, a 31-year-old man from of Virginia Beach, was not injured in the crash. He was wearing a seat belt.
Coffey said that Moreira-Saravia was charged with reckless driving, failure to maintain proper control.
The crash remains under investigation.
Virginia State Police was assisted by VSP’s Division 2 Accident Reconstruction Team and the Virginia Department of Transportation.
