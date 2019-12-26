After leading a Fauquier County Sheriff's Office deputy on a high-speed chase on Christmas Eve, a 16-year-old driver was arrested and charged with reckless driving, felony eluding law enforcement, providing false ID to law enforcement, no driver’s license, altered VIN, improper vehicle registration, failing to register a vehicle and no insurance.
Sgt. James Hartman, FCSO spokesman, said that a deputy traveling north on U.S. 29/Eastern Bypass outside of Warrenton encountered a vehicle that he said was driving recklessly. At 9:22 p.m. the deputy conducted a traffic stop on the black Dodge truck with out-of-state tags, but as the deputy approached the truck's driver, he sped off.
Hartman said the truck drove through the median and proceeded southbound on U.S. 29., driving fast and weaving in and out of traffic. A deputy successfully deployed a spike strip device in the Opal area in an attempt to end the pursuit, but the truck drove over the device and continued southbound. Hartman said the driver failed to negotiate the turn at the Opal interchange and drove off the roadway.
Hartman added that the truck continued to drive through a field for 100 yards until the vehicle became stuck. The driver attempted to move the truck backward and forward while deputies commanded him to stop. The driver was able to move the truck again for approximately another 150 yards, when he stopped and fled on foot.
With assistance from the Virginia State Police, FCSO deputies quickly established a perimeter around the scene and the driver was taken into custody a short time later on Avatar Way off of Opal Road. The driver is from Madison Heights, Virginia, Hartman said. He was being held in a regional juvenile detention facility.
