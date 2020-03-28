UPDATE: As of 11:30 p.m. Saturday night, police were still searching for the missing boy. Police are asking residents to stay off the train tracks in Remington, and to remain inside so K-9 teams will be able to track the boy.
The Fauquier County Sheriff's Office unmanned aerial system (drone) is being deployed.
ORIGINAL STORY: At about 10 p.m. on Saturday, March 28, a 4-year-old boy was reported missing; he was last seen in Remington on East Main Street, according to an alert from the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office. The Remington Police are in charge of the incident.
The toddler was last seen wearing red and white pajamas; he did not have shoes on. The alert said the boy was carrying a blanket and he was crying. No name has been provided at this time.
Remington Police Chief Charles Proffitt said that there is a search underway, assisted by a K-9 team.
Law Enforcement is requesting citizens to check their own homes, but to stay inside as police attempt to track the child.
Anyone who sees the child should call either 911 or the non-emergency number at 540-347-3300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.