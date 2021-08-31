Wyoming man arrested for domestic assault in Catlett home

A Wyoming man was arrested on the evening of Aug. 27 for allegedly assaulting a woman at a residence on Copperhead Road in Catlett. Kristopher Debuhr, 31, has been charged with domestic assault, malicious wounding, strangulation and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to Sgt. Steven Lewis of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office. He is being held without bail at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center.
Close to midnight on Aug. 27, Fauquier deputies responded to a domestic violence call on Copperhead Road, according to a criminal complaint filed with the arrest. Deputies arrived at the address to find Debuhr standing at the door of a camper van “holding a handgun to his head.”
As deputies were attempting to “give commands for Debuhr to put the firearm down,” said Lewis, a “female victim was able to gain control of the firearm and toss it away from him.” Debuhr “became aggressive” as deputies tried to make an arrest, said the FCSO spokesman, but was eventually taken into custody where he refused to speak with authorities.
When a deputy interviewed the victim, according to the criminal complaint, she said that they had been arguing when “Debuhr threw her on the ground and held her down by the throat, causing her to not breathe while he repeatedly punched her in the face.”
The woman was later transported to Fauquier Hospital to be treated for her injuries, said Lewis. An emergency protection order has been issued for her and her children.
At the time of his arrest, Debuhr had been in Fauquier County for three months, having moved from Wyoming. He also had a previous criminal record outside of Virginia, including at least one felony, which made it illegal for him to own or possess a firearm, according to court documents.
Debuhr was arraigned on his charges in Fauquier Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court on Aug. 30.
