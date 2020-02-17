About 80 people, a mix of parents, children and school staff, gathered at Mary Walter Elementary School Monday morning while schools were closed for the Presidents Day holiday to mourn the death of 6-year-old Wyatt Norwood, a first grader at the school, and his mother, Jennifer Norwood, 34.
Police have said they believe that Wyatt’s older brother, a 17-year-old Liberty High School junior, fatally shot his mother and brother at their Midland home Feb. 14. Levi Norwood has been charged with two counts of murder. He was apprehended in North Carolina on Saturday, Feb. 15; it is expected that he will be extradited back to Fauquier in a few days.
Mary Walter Elementary School Principal Alex O’Dell remembered that “Wyatt was a sweet boy, with a sweet disposition… And his mom… she would walk him up the sidewalk to school in the mornings.”
One mother whose son was Wyatt’s friend said that Wyatt "was a quiet little boy who didn’t talk much, but when he got excited about something…” She smiled through her tears, remembering the first grader.
She also wondered how to explain things to her son. “It might hit home Tuesday, when he goes to school and Wyatt isn’t there,” she worried.
O’Dell spoke to the gathering, answering questions and explaining to parents what resources would be available Tuesday to help children cope with the loss of their classmate. He said everyone at Mary Walter would work to make Tuesday as normal as possible for the children. “We will maintain a normal schedule. We want the children to understand that they are safe here.”
Extra mental health professionals -- counselors, social workers and psychologists - would be on hand at Mary Walter Tuesday for children or staff members who want to talk, said O’Dell.
He emphasized that staff would not address the details of the tragedy with the children, but they would be there to answer questions simply and honestly -- and to offer reassurance. He said staff would encourage children to talk to their parents about how they were feeling. “All of us have different takes on this. We want parents to handle it in their own way. Every family deals with grief differently.”
School Board members Donna Grove (Cedar Run), Stephanie Litter-Reber (Lee) and Suzanne Sloane (Scott) were also present to provide support and answer questions. They helped distribute handouts about children’s common reactions to trauma.
About 10 minutes into O’Dell’s discussion, ten therapy dogs walked through the cafeteria with their handlers. Everyone stopped to watch the parade of canines while O’Dell explained that the dogs had come to provide comfort to anyone who wished to visit with them. Therapy dogs would be available on Tuesday as well, he said.
Sonny Madsen, founder of K-9 Caring Angels, was one of the trainers who brought dogs to Mary Walter. She lives in Fauquier, “so when I heard about what happened I wanted to help. We got the OK at 10 o’clock last night. They all rearranged their schedules to be here,” she said of the other trainers. Madsen said that eight or nine dogs were scheduled for Tuesday morning.
Several of the animals that were greeting children Monday are rescue dogs. Karen Wolfrey of Manassas was there with Nugget, a rescued boxer. “I lost my son in January in an accident,” she said. “I think it’s important to come to things like this. These are amazing dogs who know who needs love, and they know how to give it.”
Chris Williams of Woodbridge was present with a 4-year-old rescue dog. “He loves attention,” said Williams. He said he got a call last night, but didn’t hear the message until he woke up at 4 a.m. “When I got up this morning, I just got dressed and came right over.”
O’Dell said that no memorial services had been planned yet for Wyatt or his mother. He has been in touch with the family, but nothing has been settled.
He encouraged parents to speak to the mental health professionals present in the school that morning about how to help their children. “We are here to support your child, to support our staff. If you have concerns about your child, I’m here. Just give me a call.”
