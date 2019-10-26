Halloween is this week. The Liberty Eagles could come as Men of Steel.
Or maybe they don’t need Superman costumes.
At 8-0, they’re the Caped Crusaders of Bealeton keeping football fields free of victories by rival teams, especially from Winchester.
In a pivotal Northwestern District showdown that could have scrambled the standings, the Eagles solidified their grip on first place with a thrilling come-from-behind 20-14 win against host Millbrook.
Trailing 14-12 into the fourth quarter, Liberty scored the go-ahead points on Dylan Bailey’s 4-yard touchdown pass to Wyatt Hicks with 9:15 left, then got a two-point conversion run from Fred Harris to make it 20-14.
Millbrook got the ball twice more but could not manage a first down.
“We knew they were a great team, but we knew we were a better team,” said Bailey, who completed 16-of-25 for 205 yards and two TDs, including a spectacular 63-yard connection to big play specialist Tre’von White.
“Millbrook is a very good football team and they played us to the very end. I’m very proud of my men,” said Liberty coach Travis Buzzo, whose team is now 5-0 in the district, ahead of Handley (3-1), Millbrook (3-2), Sherando (3-2) and James Wood (3-2). They have now beaten Sherando (20-13), James Wood (50-21) and the Pioneers in successive weeks.
So the Eagles have won 10 consecutive games over two seasons, giving them the third-longest winning streak in the entire state, according to VHSL-Reference.
Liberty got a breakout game from junior tailback Mason Gay, who ran 28 times for 177 yards, including 17 carries for 128 yards in the second half.
While Liberty played a strong second half, they still trailed for much of three quarters. The game became a psychological test for the Eagles, who lost the last two years to Millbrook and could have seen this one slip away.
The Eagles started out hot and confident but Millbrook countered and held its two-point lead well into the second half courtesy of two extra point kicks by Pioneer Patrick Sigler.
After two failed second half drives, the Eagles drove 61 yards for the winning points. The drive started at the end of the third quarter and was cold and efficient. Gay added runs of 7 and 20 yards to get the party started, and Bailey completed passes of 11 and 9 yards.
The Eagles scored on third down on a short out route as Bailey hit Wyatt Hicks near the left pylon.
Hicks said he saw the cornerback was playing on his outside, which is where he wanted to go. “I leaned up and squared up with him and I slowed up, then went back outside,” said Hicks. “It was two feet from the ground. It was a perfect ball.”
“It was a great play call,” said Bailey. “He executed the route and he was open. I put the ball where it needed to be. It wasn’t the best pass but I got a wide receiver that can make plays.”
One factor that hurt Liberty was extra points. The Eagles twice went for two points and failed the first two times, largely because they're not using a placekicker in that role.
That ultimately didn't matter. In the end, it was a fearsome Liberty defense that gave its offense the time to come back. The Eagles cut through gaps to contain the Pioneers’ outside running game and limited quarterback Michael Buza’s short pass routes or denied deep throws.
Liberty held Millbrook to just three first downs in the second half, which is quite a feat against the high-scoring Pioneers' program.
“It’s all about adjustments. Coach Fred, he knows what he’s doing,” said defensive back White, crediting defensive coordinator Fred Harris for tweaks that stymied the Pioneers and turned the tide.
The first quarter was explosive as both teams produced TDs on their opening two possessions.
Liberty gobbled up over eight minutes in taking a 6-0 lead. They drove 69 yards in 18 systematic play as Gay ran seven times for 33 yards and Bailey completed 5-of-7 passes for 62 yards, including three to Wyatt Hicks for 44 yards.
Fred Harris took the ball in from one yard on fourth down to cap a promising opening sequence.
Millbrook responded with a touchdown and extra point kick to take a 7-6 lead, moving 59 yards in seven strong plays as Gavin Evosirch ran 14 yards right up the middle on a draw play for a TD with 1:18 left in the first.
Liberty retaliated as White and Bailey hooked up for a 63-yard TD bomb up the left side to make it 12-7. With time to throw, Bailey looked downfield at White, who improvised on the route. “Tre’s fast as hell so he broke off, ran a little inside go, cheated the play, but he was wide open so I booted that thing to him,” Bailey said.
White reached above the defender, using his deft hands to pull in a ball that went almost 45 yards in the air. He then shook a pursuer and ran about 15 yards to complete a dynamic play with 58 seconds left in the first quarter.
“The corner was playing outside of me so I was like, ‘Alright, this is good,’’’ said White. “I told Dylan, ‘Throw it up,’ and it was touchdown.’’
Millbrook responded as the Pioneers went 65 yards on their second possession to score on Diante Ball’s 5-yard run and Sigler’s kick to make it 14-12 with 7:59 left in the half.
The score stayed the same for over 22 minutes and parts of three quarters as both defenses stepped up. Penalties and one key Liberty turnover were also factors.
Behind 20-14, Millbrook took over on their own 38 with 9:10 left, but couldn’t get a first down. They got the ball back at their own 13 with 4:43 and again couldn’t get a first down.
“We’ve got to do a better job of not shooting ourselves in the foot,” said Millbrook coach Josh Haymore, whose team suffered key penalties and was also without star runner Evosirch, who ran seven times for 53 yards and a TD before leaving in the first quarter.
The game saw Gay shine as a potent threat to complement the golden armed Bailey and his deadly targets White, Wyatt Hicks, Jordan Hicks and Justin Lawson.
Buzzo praised the development of the 5-foot-9 junior. “He’s really come a long way understanding our system. Early on he was a first year varsity running back who played some defense as a sophomore. As he understood our offense better, he got better,” Buzzo said.
Gay agrees he's better now. “I used to go fast through the line. Now I've started looking up. Now I've got my vision right,” he said.
Speaking of vision, the Eagles can see the finish line in their quest for the district title and a top playoff seeding. They host Handley next Friday and close with a road game at Fauquier (4-4).
"Everything is in our hands. We can't think, 'OK, we've made it now.' We still have to work, we still have to grind these next two games," Buzzo said.
