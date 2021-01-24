Coaches always talk about depth, but the top postseason team awards in high school wrestling often go to squads with the most thoroughbreds.
Liberty High School placed third in the 2020 state tournament to go with silver medals at the Region C and Northwestern District levels. Liberty coach Wes Hawkins believes his 2021 Eagles can be even better this winter.
How amazingly strong could the Eagles be? Hawkins says he has "six or seven" individuals capable of winning Class 4 state gold medals this campaign.
"We're going to make a run at it," Hawkins said earlier this week of the quest for the school's first-ever state wrestling crown. "We have a core group of six or seven kids who are really good," the 14-year head coach said.
Carrying huge momentum and possessing elite talent, the Eagles look to join county rival Fauquier, which won its third state title in 2020, as state champion. The Class 4 meet is Feb. 18 in Virginia Beach.
Senior Mason Barrett will be seeking his third consecutive Class 4 crown after winning at 120 pounds last season. Sophomore Colin Dupill is coming off a 132-pound gold medal run. The duo will wrestle at 132 and 138 pounds, respectively, this season. Royce Hall was fifth at 170 and will go to 182, giving Liberty another expected state title contender.
The state team race will be different this winter, as 2020 runner-up Great Bridge is not wrestling due to its local COVID-19 concerns. Hawkins said his team will still see plenty of fierce nearby competition.
In the last seven years, a Fauquier school has been in the top three (in the final state standings), he said,adding. "In the last five years, we've had two schools from Fauquier County in the top three every year.
"We're just beating each other up," he laughed at the local rivalries. He also said Eastern View and Jefferson Forest could be in the title picture as well.
McLaughlin leads Kettle Run
The COVID-19 pandemic has caused coaches across the board to alter their timetables.
Decisions by Gov. Ralph Northam and the Virginia High School League drastically limited the use of school facilities for offseason workouts. Many athletes were able to compensate through less restricted youth teams, but that was not a universal remedy.
Liberty and Fauquier both had more of their wrestlers see considerable action through youth teams, which has forced Kettle Run to play catch up. "Yes, it has," said Mike Foy, the Cougars' nine-year head coach.
Foy said the severely shortened season has amplified the time element with the district tournament already less than three weeks away.
"I've been coaching this team for a long time," Foy said. "This has been my most challenging year yet because of that. Trying to organize and cram so much in quickly is very complicated.
"All you can do is stick to the very basic fundamental things. You can't go crazy trying to show too much. Instead, you've to make sure they are focused on doing the little things correctly."
Foy is heartened by his wrestlers' response to the lack of mat time.
"A lot of my guys took it seriously and worked out. I was happy we came into the season in pretty good shape. They are happy just to compete, and want to do well."
The Cougars will build around a trio of seniors this winter. Matt McLaughlin, who will wrestle at Davidson, was third in the state at 126 pounds two years before missing the entire 2020 postseason due to injury. McLaughlin will be at 138 or 145. Logan Hall (132) and A.J. Breeding (152) also will be instrumental to the team's success.
Foy also has some promising young Cougars, citing Abram Chumley (182) and Luke Stiurgis (113) with potential for a "big leap forward this year."
Hoffman takes over as FHS coach
Chad Hoffman believes the true test for the Fauquier Falcon wrestling program will come at the Feb. 6 district tournament.
The new coach has a solid core of returnees, but Fauquier also lost numerous heavy contributors to graduation. The retoolling means there are a slew of youngsters in the lineup as well as some current vacancies.
"We understand we lost a lot of talent," said Hoffman, who was a Falcon assistant last season. "But [we] also replaced those holes in our lineup with some very good wrestlers that are capable of attaining plenty of success."
Hoffman takes over the reigning state champions following Doug Fisher's resignation after the Falcons swept the district, region and state crowns last winter.
Just as Fisher preached, Hoffman wants to be prepared for the postseason push that begins with the Feb. 6 Northwestern District championships at Fauquier.
"We weren’t sure what to expect with this season," Hoffman said, lauding the coaching staff and wrestlers for continued progress toward goals, but much work remains. "It’s easy to work on our strengths, but we’re so focused on improving on our weaknesses," he added.
Fauquier has a quartet of 2020 state Class 4 place winners as the current foundation, led by sophomore D.J. Richards and senior Eric Dewald. Richards won the gold medal at 126 pounds last winter, while DeWald wrestled to the state silver medal at 160.
Hoffman often stresses wrestling’s mental aspect and practices are geared toward developing the mind as well as technique. "I want our guys to be 100 percent confident in their ability as a wrestler, understanding that we want them to be students of the sport," Hoffman explained.
"I am excited to see what this group will do come February."
