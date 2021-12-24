WRESTLING PREVIEW: Liberty hungry to repeat as state champs, Fauquier is stocked with talent, Kettle Run having setbacks

The county's three wrestling programs have varying goals this winter.
As defending Class 4 state champion, Liberty’s goals involve maintaining its perch atop the state’s Mount Everest, while others are much more modest.
LIBERTY EAGLES
Liberty opens the season as the defending Class 4 state champion after recording a comfortable 113-90 margin over runner-up Eastern View. The Eagles had four state champions and one silver medalist in winning the school's first-ever state wrestling crown.
Coach Wes Hawkins and the Eagles now are aiming for a repeat.
"We have high hopes like we do every year," Hawkins said earlier this week.
Liberty had only one senior last season in school record three-time state champion Mason Barrett. The team, however, had other unexpected personnel losses when two-time state champ Colin Dupill and very promising incoming freshman Carson Dupill moved to Tennessee.
Don't shed tears for the Eagles though, as this squad has plenty of fuel for a long pursuit for the state's top spot.
“We've had two key kids leave," Hawkins said. "Other than that, we have a lot of kids back."
Topping the lengthy list of returnees are gold medalist brothers Royce and Noah Hall. Royce captured the state's 195-pound title last season. He drops all the way to 170 for this campaign. Noah returns to defend his slot atop the state's Class 4 145-pound wrestlers.
Christian Eberhart won the state 106-pound silver medal. He will move to 113 this season.
Liberty also welcomes back Foster Cardinale, who missed all of last year with an anterior cruciate ligament. The Cornell University commit slides into the 126-pound position.
Hawkins said the team also has "two or three" other wrestlers capable of placing third or higher in the state.
Great Bridge will present a stiff challenge to Liberty's hopes for a repeat, Hawkins said. The Wildcats were prohibited from competing last season after the entire Tidewater area prohibited wrestling due to COVID-19 concerns.
"They'll qualify all 14 of their wrestlers for the state," Hawkins predicted, noting the overall weak competition Great Bridge will see at its district and regional tiers.
"They'll have a chance to score [appreciable] points coming back through the consolation brackets. That could make a difference," Hawkins added.
"We'll give it our best shot. We definitely have a chance."
FAUQUIER FALCONS
Fauquier coach Chad Hoffman is not about to concede the Northwestern District championship to Liberty or any one else.
"We will definitely be a contender this year. Just need to get the right kids in the right weights," he stated. "The kids have been doing well. Working hard and learning everyday."
The Falcons have a duo of experienced wrestlers anchoring the lineup.
Junior Kingsley Menifee is back after earning the state Class 4 silver medal at 182 pounds, He led in the finals before a reversal in the final 30 seconds led to a 4-3 loss.
Hoffman expects gold this campaign, as Menifee returns at 182.
"Kingsley is definitely a gold medal contender. He is one of the best around," the coach said.
Senior Reece Kuhns will be at 152 pounds and is a strong contender to be a state place winner in the weight.
Hoffman also pointed to Cameron Hooks (120 pounds), Bryce Frost (145), Kobe Link (170) and Gavin Robertson (280) as other key performers.
"I believe we will have a good chance to win it with everyone simply doing their part," Hofman said of the district race.
KETTLE RUN COUGARS
At Kettle Run, coach Mike Foy eagerly awaited this season after finishing one match shy of winning the Northwestern District championship last season.
The Cougars led Handley entering the 285-pound title match, but the Judges' entry won by fall to give that school the trophy.
Foy expected to have much of that squad's core return and mount another charge. Those hopes have dissipated.
Instead of a large foundation, Foy had four competitive seniors opt out of wrestling their final season.
"Some of my better wrestlers," he said of the now missing pieces. "It's going to be a tough year for us for sure.
"It's hard to keep the same kids from year to year. Things would have been different if they had stayed. I truly believe that,” Foy said.
The program also took a another hit when Kyle Brumigan, fifth in the state at 126 pounds last season, suffered a broken collarbone.
"Once again we're very young with a lot of first-year guys in the lineup," Foy said of his current mix. "We'll be alright, but this is not what I expected this season."
