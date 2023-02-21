After winning a regional championship on Feb. 11, Liberty High 165-pound wrestling star Noah Hall announced himself as the man to beat at the Class 4 state meet in Virginia Beach.
"I'm going to win. That’s what I’m going to have to do. I'm going on a business trip, got to get my money, bring it back to the safe,” said Hall.
Hall was supremely confident, and he delivered by defeating Handley’s Simon Bishop 4-0 in the final last Saturday to win his second state championship to go along with the 145-pound title he won as a freshman. Hall scored on a takedown in the first period and a reverse in the second.
“It feels great to know the whole season, I don’t think I had a single takedown scored on me. No one scored on me in the state tournament, so it feels great,” said Hall, who was third at 145 in 2022.
Equally dominant was Fauquier 190-pounder Kingsley Menifee, who dominated the field to win his second consecutive state title.
In an encore performance of his 182-pound championship last year, Menifee cruised through his weight division, collecting three pins before winning the finals over Pulaski County’s Evan Alger in the second period by injury default.
“I felt confident going into the finals. I felt like I was dominant, so I went into the finals expecting the same thing. I wanted to prove myself and show my skills for everybody watching,” Menifee said.
With 51 schools in attendance, Liberty scored 65 team points to take eighth, just ahead of Fauquier in 10th with 61 points; Kettle Run finished 17th with 40 points. For the second year in a row, Great Bridge High took first place scoring 202.5 points, over 100 points clear of second.
Hall and company lead Liberty
Sending six to the state tournament, the Eagles had three wrestlers place and two advance to the finals.
“It went a lot better than I expected going into it,” Eagle coach Jayson Cody said. “Taking eight was a big achievement. Definitely breaking the top ten with only six guys and having half of them being on the podium is great.”
Hall won his first two matches with first period pins, and advanced to the 165-pound finals with a 5-0 win in the semis over Eastern View’s Kadin Smoot.
“He went in there and knew he’d beat everybody in the bracket, except for Smoot. That honestly should have been the final match,” Cody said. “And then the finals match against John Handley, Noah was very confident, he’s beat him three times.”
Winning the state title as a freshman, Hall steps back onto the top step after losing in the semifinals and finishing third as a sophomore at 145.
Said Hall, “First period I knew I was going to have to shoot, because he’s really good in neutral. On top, I’m usually dominant against him because I’ve wrestled him like five times, so I know I’m dominant on top. So I knew when I go into the match I’m going to have to shoot and I’m going to make it my match.”
Another returning state qualifier, senior heavyweight Ka’Von Bumbrey improved tremendously. Wrestling at 220, Bumbrey failed to place as a junior, but this go around was a completely different story.
The 285-pounder won his first two matches 5-4 and 7-0 to send him to the semifinals where he won a thriller over Courtland’s Darius Holcomb. With the score tied at 1-1 after the third, the match eventually went to rideouts where Bumbrey escaped with six seconds remaining to advance to the finals.
“He was able to get an escape in overtime, but in all honesty, what really saved the match was the kid putting his hand in Ka’Von’s face and they gave him a point for unnecessary roughness (in the third period),” Cody said.
Matching up against Eastern View’s Brayden Walker in the finals, Bumbrey fell behind 2-0 in the first before getting pinned in the second period.
The Eagles’ only other wrestler to place was junior Logan Buchanan. The 175-pounder dropped his first match against Mechanicsville’s Jacob Koenig before winning three in a row to advance to the consolation semifinals.
There he lost again to Koenig but pinned Ethan Boone of Jefferson Forest in 38 seconds in his final match to claim fifth.
Seniors Evan Cox (106), Christian Eberhart (120), and Conor Shadle (144) also competed at the state meet but failed to place after they each dropped two matches on Friday.
Menifee, Jobber-Spence shine for Falcons
Like Liberty, the Falcons had two wrestlers make the finals as Menifee and 175-pound sophomore standout Landon Jobber-Spence both carried Fauquier to a top ten placement.
“I thought it went pretty well for the most part. I’m pleased with taking 10th. Obviously, you want to finish higher. Bringing four guys and still finishing in 10th is still an accomplishment,” Fauquier coach Chad Hoffman said.
Menifee was in a league of his own last weekend, defeating all four opponents without reaching the third period.
In the 190-pound finals, Menifee pulled ahead of Pulaski County’s Evan Alger 11-4 before an injury in the second period gave Menifee the win.
“I didn’t want it to end the way it did. He injury defaulted, so I didn’t get to finish my last high school match. It was awesome still winning but it wasn’t the way I wanted it,” Menifee said.
“We expected him to come out on top, doing his thing, being dominant. It’s awesome, two-time state champ,” Hoffman said.
Jobber-Spence was on a similar path to Menifee, advancing to the 175-pound finals on three first period pins. Then, in one of the most highly anticipated matches of the tournament, the sophomore faced off against Noah Lawrence of Great Bridge.
Despite losing 10-5, Jobber-Spence added to his resume. He was third at 170 as a freshman at Eastern View andadds a second at 175 as a sophomore.
“Landon had a tough one in the finals, I don’t think we wrestled our best. The kid works extremely hard all year round and his time will come. He’s young and gave it his best effort that night. I’m super proud of him and cannot wait for him to be a state champ,” Hoffman said.
The Falcons had just two other state qualifiers in senior Cam Hooks (126) and freshman Brian Bland (285), but neither managed to place after dropping two matches early on.
“We improved seven places from last year. Last year we finished in 17th. I was happy with that, it says a lot about our program,” Hoffman said.
Chumley takes third for Kettle Run
The Cougars sent five to states, but only entered with one true contender for a state title.
With the other four bowing out on Friday, senior Abram Chumley lost in the 215-pound semifinals, ending his quest to become a state champion.
Winning his first two matches with first period pins, Chumley quickly advanced to meet Eastern View’s Brett Clatterbaugh in the semifinals.After a scoreless first period, Chumley fell behind 3-0 in the second before losing the match 6-0 to the eventual state champion.
“We believed in Abram, we believe he could have won that match said Kettle Run coach Jacob Foy. “I still feel like if he and the Eastern View kid were to wrestle 10 times I think Abram would win five and he would win five. Unfortunately, it was his day on Saturday but I’m very proud of how Abram handled it.”
A pin in the consolation semifinals sent Chumley to the third-place match, where he beat Rock Ridge’s Ilias Cholakis 3-0 in a rematch of the regional finals, a match Chumley won 2-0.
After falling to Kingsley Menifee in the 182-pound state finals last year, Chumley ends his Cougar wrestling career with second and third place finishes at the state tournament.
Along with Chumley, Kettle Run sent seniors Kyle Brumagim (138), Ryan Cruger (144), Fortune Fangamou (150)and junior Nathaniel Hardesty (113) to states. After they each dropped a pair of matches on Friday, their tournament came to an end without placing.
