A testament to Kingsley Menifee’s dominance is how quickly he’ll pin you.
The Fauquier High star seniorwas once again unstoppable at Saturday’s Class 4 Region C wrestling meet inAshburn, amassing a 13-3 lead against Dominion’s Jasinto Ayala in the 190-pound finals before ending the match with a pin in the final seconds of the first period to win his third consecutive regional championship.
“Three-timer, amazing feeling,” said Menifee. “I kind of just felt his pressure and I worked around him every once in a while. I hit a throw by every time he tied up and it opened up a shot.”
Menifee, the defending Class 4 state champ at 183 pounds, was one offour local regionchampions moving on to this weekend’s Class 4 state meet in Virginia Beach.
Fauquier’s Landon Jobber-Spence won at 175 pounds; Liberty’s Noah Hall won at 165 pounds and Kettle Run’s Abram Chumley won at 215 pounds.
Fauquier finished fourth at the meet with 102 points, nosing out fifth place Kettle Run’s 101, with Liberty seventh with 92 points. For the second time in three years, Loudoun County was region champ, scoring 173 points, followed by Northwestern District champion Sherando with 150.
FAUQUIER
The Falcons had two regional champions in Menifee and Landon-Jobber Spence and are sending four out of their seven region participants to states this weekend in Virginia Beach.
“Very pleased. Back-to-back weeks now, points wise, we came out on top of the Fauquier County teams which is always great,” Fauquier coach Chad Hoffman said. “And we had some pretty good matchups. I think they were very favorable. And we knew that if we executed, we were going to be able to take fourth or third.”
The 175-pound Jobber-Spence and Menifee came into the meet carrying momentum following their district championships, and they kept that momentum rolling.
Pinning his opponents in the first round in his first two matches, Jobber-Spence squared up against Loudon County’s Octavian Ashford in the final.
Taking an 8-0 lead after the first period, the sophomore was well on his way to winning his second regional title after winning at 170 at Eastern View as a freshman. After a quick takedown, Jobber-Spence finished the match with a pin 46 seconds into the second.
“I wasn't sure how he was on his feet, but I made sure I took him down. I tried to go for some points just to be safe,” Jobber-Spence said. “I tried to go for the pin at the end, but there wasn’t too much time left. Second period, I went in there and I did the same thing I was going to do in the end of the first.”
Said Hoffman, “He's one of those kids that we wish we had a whole team full of because he goes out there and he just wants to beat you and make his presence known. The best thing about Landon is that he's humble in victory, and he's also humble in defeat, and that goes a long way with me as a coach.”
Next was Menifee’s turn, and he was just as dominant as Jobber-Spence, winning the title with three straight pins.
Freshman Brian Bland (285) and senior Cam Hooks (126) both took fourth place, qualifying for states as well.
Sal Sorrentino (113), Abdul Aziz (138), and Charlie Lovell (215) each took fifth and are the first alternates for the state tournament.
“I think Landon and Kingsley have a very good chance to win it, and I think Cam and Brian have a very good chance to get on the podium. It's just a matter of how they show up and how they wrestle,” Hoffman said.
KETTLE RUN
Despite some sickness from a bug going around the wrestling room, the Cougars qualified five of their eight region competitors for states.
“I asked a lot of themto show up and to be ready to wrestle after being sick and things,” Kettle Run coach Jacob Foy said. “And they did, and I couldn't be prouder. I couldn't be prouder of this team.”
A week removed from winning his first district title, 215-pounder Abram Chumley accumulated more hardware. After finishing third as a sophomore and second as a junior, Chumley took his first regional championship.
First round pins in his first two bouts sent Chumley to the finals where he faced Ilias Cholakis of Rock Ridge. An early takedown using a sweep single move was all the senior needed as Chumley rode the second and third periods out to win 2-0.
“I've just been working on that since I got in the ring this season. Coach has been having me do that just every day, all day,” Chumley said. “Feels pretty good, it really does. First time, it’s awesome.”
While Chumley was the only Cougar in the region finals, he won’t be alone at states as district champion Nathaniel Hardesty (113), Ryan Cruger (144) and Fortune Fangamou (150) all took third with pins in the third-place match, while Kyle Brumagim (138) placed fourth.
Brandon Brumagim (132) finished fifth, making him the first alternate for states.
“I'm happy for them and I'm happy for next week as well, and to see how they're going to do there,” Foy said.
LIBERTY
Liberty scored fewer team points than Fauquier and Kettle Run, but led by mainstay Noah Hall had more wrestlers qualify for states, sending six of their seven region participants to Virginia Beach.
“It went fairly well, actually. We thought we were going to take five, so we took one more than we thought,” Liberty coach Jayson Cody said.
District 165-pound champion Hall kept his fantastic junior season rolling as he pinned his way through the tournament to win his second regiontitle. Hall won both region and state titlesat 145 pounds as a freshman in 2021 and was third at states at 145 last year.
Hall lost in the 145-pound region final last year and was motivated to get back on the top step of the podium as he’s moved up to 165 pounds.
“If I were to win last year, it’d just feel like a normal day, but this actually feels like a big accomplishment,” Hall said.
Like Chumley, Menifee and Jobber-Spence, Hall collected two first round pins in his first two matches, drawing Broad Run’s Tyler Staub in the 165-pound final.
Leading 5-0 after the first, the junior started the second on the bottom where a reverse quickly turned into a pin just 31 seconds into the period.
“In the beginning, I was trying to run the armbars on him. I thought I had him pinned because I tried to go and grab both of them and lift up, but I guess he's good at fighting off his back,” Hall said. “So, I had to rearrange myself in the right spots and ended up getting the pin.”
Ka’Von Bumbrey followed up his district championship with a second-place finish and a berth in the state tournament. After defeating Fauquier’s Brian Bland in the semifinals, the heavyweight matched up against Seth Cogar from Rock Ridge in the 285-pound final, where he was pinned in the third period.
Cody said Bumbrey will be a huge factor at states. “He has that dog in him,” Cody said. “So come state time, he'll be ready.”
Liberty is sending four other wrestlers to states, who all took fourth place.
Evan Cox (106) had to forfeit the third-place match due to injury but should be ready for states. He will be joined by Christian Eberhart (120), Conor Shadle (144), and Logan Buchanan (175).
Joseph Medina (190) won the fifth-place match 5-3 in overtime to become the first alternate.
Liberty was seventh at states last year after having four individual champs and winning the team title in 2021.
Cody isn’t predicting a title but hopes Hall and Bumbrey and his other Eagles will come up big.
“(Bumbrey’s a) two-time state qualifier. You got Noah Hall, three-time state qualifier. And then Christian Eberhart, two-time state qualifier,” Cody said. “Taking six out of the seven ain't bad.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.