The Just Ask Trafficking Prevention Foundation, with support from the Town of Warrenton and the Fauquier Bank, will observe World Day against Trafficking in Persons on July 30, at 9 a.m. in The Fauquier Bank courtyard located, 10 Courthouse Square in Warrenton.
The United Nations designated July 30 as the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons to raise awareness of the devastating issue and to promote the protection of people’s basic human rights, according to a news release from the Just Ask Trafficking Prevention Foundation.
“Trafficking is modern day slavery, and this heinous crime is growing not only globally, but right here in Virginia as well,” the news release said. “For 2019, World Day Against Trafficking in Persons focus is highlighting the importance of government action in the interest of victims of trafficking.”
“We each need to educate ourselves about human trafficking in our own community by becoming aware of the signs of trafficking and the recruitment methods of traffickers. We also need to work with our state legislature, specifically for anti-trafficking community based programs. The town supports the efforts of the Just Ask Trafficking Prevention Foundation and looks forward to continuing to work with them on this important initiative,” Warrenton Mayor Carter Nevill said in the news release.
The Just Ask Trafficking Prevention Foundation is a Fauquier County based nonprofit organization focused on ending human trafficking in the U.S. and around the world through education, prevention and intervention.
“The Town of Warrenton is committed to safeguarding its community from human trafficking and providing the very best for its residents and visitors,” Bill Woolf, executive director of the Just Ask Trafficking Prevention Foundation said in the news release.
