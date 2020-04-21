In response to resident concerns about the safety of Waterloo Street in Warrenton, the town will make some adjustments to the roadway beginning next week.
The changes will include:
High-visibility crosswalks will be painted throughout the corridor.
A bump out will be installed at North Chestnut Street to allow pedestrians to see oncoming traffic and provide them a visible place while they wait to cross Waterloo Street.
Parking will be switched to the south side of the street from west of Warrenton Middle School to Garrett Street, as well as alternating from Smith Street to the middle school. This will provide a buffer for pedestrians on the sidewalk.
A traffic-calming chicane will be introduced to help reduce the drivers’ speed. (A chicane is a deliberate curve in the road that is designed to slow traffic.)
Increased sight lines are also being introduced; the on-street parking will be pulled back from the intersections where feasible.
In a press release, Town Manager Brandie Schaeffer explained that the Town of Warrenton’s 2017 Walkability Audit highlighted recommendations to improve safety and speed on Waterloo Street. In addition, last year the town held a neighborhood meeting during which several concepts were presented for consideration. Resident concerns included the need to:
Slow vehicles
Improve pedestrian safety
Increase driver attention through design
Improve sight-lines at intersections/cross-walks and driveway entrances.
Schaeffer said that on April 27, the town will begin to mill, repave and restripe Waterloo Street. (Milling is the surface planing of the existing asphalt to allow for the new surface to be put on top.)
This project seeks to integrate as many of the Walkability Audit and neighborhood requests as possible.
While the changes will not encompass all improvements, this is a first step approach to try something new to improve conditions based on resident concerns, said a letter to town residents about the effort.
“The Town of Warrenton receives State of Good Repair Funds from VDOT [Virginia Department of Transportation] to maintain town streets. Waterloo Street is designated for these maintenance funds this fiscal year. This means the town is able to advance many of the traffic calming and pedestrian improvements citizens have been requesting as part of the paving and restriping plan,” said Schaeffer.
Residents with questions or comments may contact Denise Harris, town planning manager by April 23 at either dharris@warrentonva.gov or 540-935-6791.
As a property owner of several years in this area I know there are vehicles traveling in excess of the speed limit in both directions at specific times of the day - everyday. This is a great start to mitigating blind hills specifically at the entrance intersection at oak st and warrenton blvd and the mix of pedestrians and cars. Thanks to the Town for for bringing focus to this area before something tragic occurs.
