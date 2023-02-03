A Woodbridge man has been charged with aggravated involuntary manslaughter after he allegedly caused a fatal crash on Route 28 near Catlett last year while driving under the influence of drugs.
A Fauquier County grand jury directly indicted Jonathan Rafael Aguilar on Jan. 23 and issued a warrant for his arrest, but he had not been taken into custody as of Feb. 3, a spokesman for the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office said.
On April 19, 2022, Aguilar was driving a Honda Civic that allegedly “crossed the double yellow line, struck the side of one vehicle, briefly swerved back into his lane, and then crossed the lane again and crashed head on into [a Toyota] Rav4” occupied by Michael Edward Allman, 56, of Montclair, and another person, according to the FCSO.
Michael Allman died from his injuries Oct. 6, 2022, which prompted Fauquier County prosecutors to pursue manslaughter charges against Aguilar. In addition to the manslaughter charge, Aguilar was directly indicted on felony drug possession charges, a misdemeanor count of driving while under the influence of drugs and traffic citations.
“Upon investigation to initially identify Aguilar, an amount of pills, cash and digital scales were found,” a statement from the sheriff’s office said.
A conviction on the aggravated manslaughter charge would carry one to 20 years in prison.
