For those who need help staying warm in the winter months, the “wood ministry,” organized by two area churches, is here to help.
About five years ago, Lynn Ward and Claiborne Crain started the wood ministry, with the help of the nonprofit Fauquier Community Coalition and Warrenton Baptist Church, Ward said.
“[We] were working to improve substandard housing in Fauquier County through small repairs,” Ward said in an email. “One thing that found was a need for firewood where woodstoves were the only source of heat and purchasing wood was cost prohibitive.”
Warrenton Baptist Church was given land near Brumfield Elementary School and in the early days of the ministry, volunteers felled trees on the property, split them and delivered them to needy households in Fauquier.
About three years ago, Warrenton Baptist Church joined with St. James’ Episcopal Church in an effort to better meet the needs of the community, Ward said.
Volunteers now hold work sessions at the wood lot every Saturday, with Warrenton Baptist Church hosting on the first and third Saturdays and St. James’ hosting on the second and fourth Saturdays.
On the workdays, volunteers saw, split and stack the wood. Trees sawn into 18-inch sections are delivered to the lot by professional arborists and others who support the wood ministry.
“At our work sessions we have had individuals of all levels of expertise who range in age from 5 to 85 assisting in the various tasks required,” Ward said.
The ministry identifies families in the community who heat their houses by burning wood and don’t have the resources to pay the going rate of $150 a truckload for wood to be delivered to their homes, Ward said.
The Department of Social Services often contacts the ministry to help identify families in need.
The ministry is “the exclusive provider of firewood” for about 20 families in central and southern Fauquier, Ward said.
The ministry also coordinates with Grace Bible Church and Grace Episcopal Church that have a similar ministry in northern Fauquier.
When a family is in need of firewood, they contact coordinator Judy Williams and an email is sent out to about 20 local volunteers who have pickup trucks. The first volunteer to reply to the email comes to the wood lot, loads the wood and delivers to the client. Last season, the ministry made 138 deliveries of wood to our clients or approximately 64 cords of wood, and volunteers logged 1,200 hours, Ward said. The number of deliveries has grown each year, he said.
Recently, the ministry has also been collaborating with the nonprofit Friends of Fort Librete, which works to help the community of Fort Librete, Haiti, resulting in more volunteers at wood ministry work day, and more funds for efforts to provide food relief in Haiti.
