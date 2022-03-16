A Georgia man who stabbed a Buddhist monk to death in his Marshall home nearly 14 years ago will serve 20 years in prison for second-degree murder, a circuit judge ruled Monday.
Wong Yong Jung, 63, was convicted in a jury trial last September of murdering Du Chil Park, a Zen Buddhist monk known by his ordained name Mogu, in the early morning hours of June 24, 2008. The two men had spent the previous night drinking heavily at the monk’s secluded residence that also served as a Buddhist temple, prosecutors said. And once the monk fell asleep, Jung stabbed him multiple times in the neck and back. A neighbor found Park’s decomposing body, wrapped in blankets, five days later.
Jung, who left Virginia shortly after the murder, was a “person of interest” from the early stages of the investigation, investigators testified, and was at least twice questioned by federal agents about the murder, in 2008 and 2010. But it was only in December 2020 that he was arrested as a suspect and extradited to Virginia. By then, Jung had been living in the suburbs of Atlanta, Georgia, for approximately nine years.
Jung “was hiding from the truth, hoping this day would never come,” said Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jamey Cook at Monday’s sentencing hearing. “The defendant has shown no remorse.”
Prosecutors have not said publicly why Jung was not charged with the murder until 2020.
During the trial, prosecutors cast Jung as an alcoholic with a gambling problem who had reason to resent Park’s standing in the community. The two men, both born in Korea, had at one point been business partners in Park’s temple in Marshall and had an “up and down relationship” for several years. Prosecutors especially emphasized a dispute between the two men in 2007 that testimony from witnesses said had each man accusing the other of not respecting Buddhist traditions.
On the night of the murder, prosecutors said, Jung had driven to Park’s house to ask the monk for money to pay off a gambling debt. He had brought with him a significant amount of alcohol, thinking that getting Park drunk would “soften him up.” And while Park said he didn’t have any money to give Jung, he apparently agreed to accompany him to Georgia, where Jung planned to ask family members for money to pay off the debt, according to testimony from Federal Bureau of Intelligence agents who questioned Jung in 2010. Having a monk with him would give Jung credibility with his family, one of the agents testified.
The two men then drank heavily late into the night. Jung, who allegedly told the federal agents that his nickname is “Coma” because he often blacks out when he gets drunk, said that he found Park’s body in a pool of blood the next morning, the agents testified. He said repeatedly, however, that he didn’t remember stabbing the monk.
Throughout the trial and sentencing hearing, Jung maintained his innocence. Addressing the courtroom Monday, Jung said that he “did not kill the monk” and that the evidence against him was only circumstantial. He also spoke at length about the misspelling of his name—original charging documents and court filings erroneously listed him as Won Yung Jung—which, he claimed, indicated that authorities had convicted the wrong man. Additionally, Jung accused FBI Special Agent Mitch Song, who had questioned him in 2010, of threatening him and lying.
Jung intends to appeal his conviction and has been appointed a public defender to carry on his case.
