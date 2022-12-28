A Remington woman who was responsible for money belonging to a local Boy Scout troop has been accused of embezzling some of those funds, according to a Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office press release.
After a months-long investigation into the finances of Boy Scout Troop 1171 in Remington, deputies arrested Michelle Clark, 46, on Dec. 27, according to the release. She has been charged with embezzlement of greater than $1,000, a felony.
A spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division said that investigators identified illegal transactions totaling more than $1,500 over a six-month period.
According to the press release, Clark spent the money on small purchases at fast food restaurants and on personal utility bills.
Some of the missing money had been raised through BSA fundraisers; some was taken from accounts used to purchase needed equipment for the scouts.
The monies were supposed to be used only for official BSA expenses, the press release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.