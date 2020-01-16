A woman arrested Wednesday on a grand larceny charge had additional charges added the next day. On Jan. 16, she was charged with two counts of assaulting a police officer while being held in the Warrenton Adult Detention Center.
Sgt. James Hartman of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office explained that a vehicle theft was reported at Lees Mill Road in the Opal area Wednesday afternoon. At approximately 2:15 p.m. the owner of a gray Jeep Cherokee reported her vehicle had been taken from her driveway. The victim said that she had left the Jeep running while she went inside the residence to retrieve something. The victim said that she last saw her Cherokee heading toward U.S. 29 on Lees Mill Road.
The victim said she had had an earlier interaction with a “suspicious” woman on the roadway near the home. The victim provided a description and deputies searched the area, locating the stolen Jeep still running and unoccupied on Lees Mill Road near Starling Drive.
On a tip from a citizen, Hartman said the suspect was eventually located on James Madison Highway/U.S. 29 near Lees Mill Road. Ashleigh Mae Adams, 37, of no fixed address, was taken into custody.
Adams is charged with grand larceny, a felony, and three counts of providing false information to law enforcement, misdemeanors. She was held with no bond at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center, said Hartman.
On Thursday morning, Adams was charged with assaulting a detective and a deputy in the detention center. She is charged with two counts of assaulting a law enforcement officer, a felony, and one count of obstruction of justice, a misdemeanor. She is being held without bond on the additional charges.
