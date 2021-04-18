Woman arrested, man still at large after police chase leads to car crash

Warrenton Police officers arrested a woman and are still seeking a man after a police pursuit ended when the suspects crashed their car outside of Warrenton.
In the parking lot of a local hotel, Warrenton Police Officers had located a stolen vehicle that had been associated with recent larcenies, according to Officer Chai Fuller of the Warrenton Police Department. Two people fled the scene in the stolen vehicle and officers pursued the vehicle until it crashed in the area of Route 211 and Duke Lane. A woman, who has been identified as Jade Alliha Stewart, 19, was apprehended and taken to a local hospital, said Fuller.
Stewart was arrested for an outstanding warrant out of Manassas City Police Department for credit card fraud, Fuller said.
The WPD, with assistance from the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office, Fairfax County Police Department and Virginia State Police are continuing to search for the wanted man, who has been identified as Siddiq Ahmadu Kanneh, of Manassas. Kanneh is wanted for eluding and reckless driving, said Fuller.
Kanneh is described as 5’10” and 195 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. The police do not have a current address for him. Anyone with information about Kanneh or his whereabouts may contact Det. M. Hays at mhays@warrentonva.gov or call (540) 347-1100.
