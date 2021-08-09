You have permission to edit this article.
Woman arrested after pedestrian hit by car in Bealeton

55-year-old Bealeton woman was arrested at about 9 p.m. on Aug. 8 and charged with driving under the influence and malicious wounding.

Kimberly Dragich

Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office deputies had responded Sunday to the 3000 block of Revere Street in Bealeton and found a man lying in the roadway. During their investigation, sheriff’s deputies learned that the victim was struck by a motor vehicle, said Sgt. Steven Lewis, spokesman for the FCSO.

He said that Fauquier Fire and Rescue rendered aid and the victim was air-lifted to INOVA Fairfax Hospital with life-threatening injuries.  

Evidence from the scene led deputies to take Kimberly Dragich into custody, said Lewis. Dragich is being held at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center with no bond. The incident remains an active investigation, said Lewis.

