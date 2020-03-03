A witness testified in Fauquier County Circuit Court Tuesday that she saw Myison I. Ellis with a gun on Aug. 26, 2019, the night 18-year-old Lincoln Williams Jr. was shot and killed. Lucretia Robinson took the stand during the second day of Ellis’ trial for first-degree murder.
In addition to the murder charge, Ellis, 39, of Waynesboro, is facing charges for use of a firearm in a felony and conspiracy to commit robbery.
Robinson said that after she drove him to Williams’ home on Old Auburn Road outside Warrenton, “Ellis opened the door and said, ‘I’ll be right back.’”
“While he was gone, did you hear anything unusual?” asked Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Abigail Owens. “I heard a car pull up behind us. After a period of time I heard a gunshot,” about 15 to 20 minutes after their arrival, said Robinson. She said Ellis was carrying a backpack when he returned to the car. “To my knowledge, he was still carrying the gun,” she said.
Robinson, who is also facing charges in the Williams shooting, testified that Ellis said, “‘If he hadn’t fought back, I wouldn’t have had to pop him,’” referring to the victim.
Robinson also testified that during the drive back to a residence on Vint Hill Road, Ellis threw two items out the car window -- one was a shoe and the other, “by its shape was a gun.”
The items were dropped in the Linton Hall Road-Sudley Road area in Prince William County, said Robinson. The area was later searched by investigators, but nothing was found, according to testimony Tuesday by Fauquier Sheriff’s Office investigators assigned to the case.
Under cross examination by Ellis’ attorney, Jessica N. Sherman-Stoltz, Robinson acknowledged that she hasn’t consistently related the same story, or provided as much detail, during interviews with investigators.
“I skimmed through [during initial interviews with authorities] because I was afraid,” Robinson said. She told the court that the testimony she was providing Tuesday was consistent with what she said to the commonwealth’s attorney’s office.
Robinson was called as a witness for the prosecution.
Day 1 of the trial
Williams’ parents, Crystal D. and Lincoln Williams Sr., on Monday, March 2, described seeing their son with a bloody face and pleading for help when he came inside the family’s home after being shot in the driveway. Williams Sr. said he thought at first his son had been punched in the mouth before the severity of the wound became clear.
A medical unit transported Williams to Fauquier Hospital, where he died. Dr. Gene Maya, assistant chief medical examiner for Virginia, testified on Tuesday that Williams died from a single gunshot that tracked downward from his left eye socket.
Officers and investigators who responded to the scene from the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police also testified Monday. They described blood found on and inside a truck in the driveway of the Williams family’s home and on an adjacent fence. A shell casing was also found, according to testimony.
Ellis pleaded not guilty to the charges against him. A jury will render a verdict. Judge Herman A. Whisenant Jr. is presiding.
Daniel Martin Farmer II, 23, of Nokesville, also faces charges of first-degree murder, use of a firearm in a felony and conspiracy to commit robbery. Robinson, 54, of Manassas, is charged with conspiracy to commit robbery in the case. Farmer and Robinson will be tried separately.
During her opening statement to the jury, Sherman-Stoltz described Ellis as a “family man” with a son who is the same age as the victim. He and his wife were living apart at the time of the killing and there was testimony that he had a relationship with Daniel Farmer’s sister.
“He was not at Mr. Williams’ house and did not shoot Mr. Williams,” Sherman-Stoltz said. “That person needs to be found and held accountable.”
Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Cassandra characterized the shooting as “an ambush” after Williams returned home from a brief trip to Walmart.
“He woke up his mom and said, ‘I need help,’” Cassandra said.
“Lucretia [Robinson] said she heard gun shots. Ellis told her ‘he fought back,’” referring to the victim, Cassandra said. “They put a gun to Lincoln’s head and demanded money and drugs.” Cassandra said during her opening statement that “our job is to provide as much evidence as possible.” By the end of the trial “you’ll see the whole picture.”
Sherman-Stoltz entered a motion on Monday for a continuance to allow her more time to review phone calls that Farmer made from jail, social media postings related to the case and audio recordings made by law enforcement personnel of conversations with witnesses, to determine their relevancy to the case. They were “potentially exculpatory,” and could free her client of blame, Sherman-Stoltz said.
There’s also a witness that couldn’t be located, she said.
A similar motion was denied by Whisenant on Friday; he denied the revived motion on Monday. The commonwealth’s attorney’s office opposed the renewed motion for a continuance. Whisenant also denied a request by Sherman-Stoltz to withdraw as the attorney from the case. “I take an oath that I believe very seriously that I will zealously advocate for my client,” Sherman-Stoltz said outside of court after the day’s session. She said she needed the additional time to do so.
Jury selection took the better part of the morning on Monday. Seven men and seven women were selected. Opening statements from the attorneys for each side and testimony began after a lunch break. The trial is scheduled to continue through Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.