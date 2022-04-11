After delaying adoption of a county budget once already, Fauquier County supervisors have again pushed back their budget development process as the Virginia General Assembly continues to iron out its spending plan. Supervisors will now hold a budget work session Thursday.
“Without an adopted state budget, Fauquier is left with a number of unanswered questions regarding various revenue controlled by the state,” Board of Supervisors Chairman Chris Granger (Center District) said Monday. “Hopefully, the GA gets down to business and adopts a budget this week.”
Most significant for local governments, lawmakers have yet to agree on whether to eliminate the state’s grocery tax, a key campaign promise of Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R). Doing so would deprive Fauquier County of $2.5 million, money that would have to be made up by local taxes or eliminated from the county budget altogether.
Other revenue from the state grocery tax goes toward local school divisions and to the state transportation fund, but lawmakers have stressed that schools will be reimbursed for the lost revenue — at least in the short term — if the tax is eliminated. Similar proposals exist for reimbursing local governments, but those plans remain tentative at best.
Some lawmakers have proposed using state funds to help localities pay for school construction and maintenance, with potentially significant impacts for Fauquier County. But as with the grocery tax, no clear consensus has emerged from Richmond amid ongoing negotiations.
Supervisors had originally been scheduled to vote on a final county budget April 4 but delayed a decision until at least April 12 to allow the General Assembly to work out its budget, as the legislature failed to agree on a spending plan during its regular session. But the extra week didn’t see any significant progress in Richmond, leaving county supervisors with little more information than they had before.
