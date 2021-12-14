With double-double, Humphries leads Kettle Run girls basketball past Liberty, 48-27

Kettle Run girls basketball got out of the blocks quickly Friday.
The Cougars took a 48-27 road victory at Liberty in the Northwestern District opener for both schools.
Kettle Run (2-2) led 11-3 after one quarter and 19-10 at the half. The visitors then opened a commanding margin with a 16-4 third-quarter surge as the lead rose to 35-14.
"The energy and focus we had Thursday during practice and Friday leading up to the game was great," said coach David Noonan. "Being able to put that all together in a win is even better."
All teams practice executing their offenses versus zone and man-to-man defenses, but many high school teams play zone in games. Liberty played man-to-man strategy and Kettle Run embraced the challenge.
"We did some good things offensively that we haven’t had the opportunity to see in live action," said Noonan. "We rarely get to work on our man-to-man offense, so it was good seeing that against someone else."
Senior Emma Humphries had a strong night, posting a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds. Ava Prysock followed with eight points, five rebounds, three steals and five assists. Bethany Norman added six points and eight rebounds, while Erin Porter recorded a solid all-around game with six points, two blocks, two steals, four assists and four rebounds. Ashley Hume, Reagan Patrick and Crys Goldman all scored four points. Goldman also hauled in eight rebounds.
Falcons improve to 4-1
Fauquier collected a 44-36 non-district win Friday against Brentsville behind a suffocating second-half defense that permitted only 10 points.
"That is hard to do against a well-coached team like Brentsville," said a pleased Fauquier coach Brian Foddrell, who cited the defensive efforts of Kenza Chienku, Carly McMurphy and Taylor Knighting off the bench.
Foddrell said Fauquier also made offensive adjustments to increase overall involvement. Makayla Foddrell paced the attack with 12 points. April Belcher scored 10 and Skyler Furr nine. Gabby Garrison and Bhavika Regeti tallied seven and six points, respectively.
"This was a great team win for us against a very strong team to build confidence before we begin conference play," said Foddrell.
Fauquier (4-1) hosts Kettle Run (2-2) Friday, while Sherando visits Liberty (1-4). Junior varsity action at both sites starts at 6 p.m., followed by varsity play at 7:30.
