As Fauquier County Schools face the prospect of addressing $77 million in public school repairs that will be necessary in the next few years, a county supervisor has floated an idea to pay for it with a voter-approved bond referendum. But school board members and school officials are split on the issue, so far.
At a Monday, March 28 school board work session, School Superintendent David Jeck appeared open to the idea, while school board members and some administrators said they didn’t have enough information to make a decision.
“The way I look at it, $77 million in projects to help our schools is probably a pretty darn good thing. I can't imagine how else [the board of supervisors] would pay for $77 million of projects unless they took a bond out,” Jeck said. “There's a long way to go before that. We don't know any details. We don't know exactly how that bond would work.”
The $77 million in school repair needs were outlined in a county-commissioned report by Downey & Scott LLC, published in January. The list of repairs includes an estimated $28 million to update mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems, $25 million for courts and fields and $11 million in roof repairs. Of those, the construction firm estimated that more than $8 million are “critical” and “potentially critical” repairs.
Supervisor Chris Granger (Center) floated the bond referendum proposal several weeks ago. Granger told the Fauquier Times that, if the school board agreed to the referendum, then $2.7 million from the school division’s facility maintenance budget could be freed up to supplement a partially state-funded 5% raise for teachers, assuming some maintenance projects are delayed.
Granger said at Tuesday’s board of supervisors' budget work session that he would like to begin the process of working with the school board to draw up a bond referendum to pay for up to $50 million in school repairs.
“If we’re going to do major repairs to our school infrastructure, I don’t want to skimp on asking the right questions or fixing the right or wrong thing,” Granger said.
Granger’s initial proposal, however, was met with skepticism from Denise Sandlin, the school division’s assistant superintendent for business and planning, at Monday’s school board work session.
The school’s $3.9 million facility maintenance budget will provide $600,000 in funding for critical school repairs next year. The rest, however, is allocated to items like bus and transportation costs, technology repairs and instructional costs – things that Sandlin said can’t be delayed.
“I don’t know if all of that is really feasible,” Sandlin said. “I would have to find additional funding within the budget elsewhere.”
School board members generally agreed that there was not enough information to move forward with a referendum proposal yet. Any bond referendum proposal would need to be agreed upon by the school board and the board of supervisors before receiving final approval from Fauquier County’s Circuit Court to appear on the November 2022 ballot.
School Board Chair Donna Grove (Cedar Run) did not say whether she would support a referendum, or what projects she would like to see included if it were to move forward. But Grove appeared apprehensive about the possibility that the public could vote against the plan, leaving the school board to fund the repairs.
“What happens if it fails? And then we have nothing. Then we have all the work that still needs to be done,” Grove said.
School board member Susan Pauling (Center) said she didn’t yet have an opinion about the referendum. But she added that, “Right now, I'm glad that they’re hearing some of the issues that we have and some of the things that we're facing, and they're taking it seriously.”
School board member Vinnie Gallo (Scott) did not say he opposed the idea but said, “Infrastructure repairs aren’t the place for referendums.”
County Administrator Paul McCulla told Fauquier Times last week that a bond referendum could “more than likely happen in November.” But he noted that it could take place as early as this summer if the board of supervisors could agree on what school improvement projects they would like to fund.
The board of supervisors would then need to pass a resolution requesting that the Fauquier County Circuit Court add the referendum onto the 2022 general election ballot, and the courts would need to quickly sign off on it, McCulla said.
At least two other localities in Virginia – Chesterfield and Henrico – are planning to hold bond referendums this November to fund school repairs and other public infrastructure needs. Henrico County is asking voters to approve $514 million in bonds, while Chesterfield County is requesting $540 million.
Fairfax County voters approved a $360 million bond referendum in November 2021 for school repairs on a two-to-one margin.
The Fauquier County Board of Supervisors had been scheduled to adopt a final budget April 4. However, at a Tuesday work session supervisors agreed to delay adopting a budget until at least April 12. (See box.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.