Winter weather advisory in effect for this afternoon

The National Weather Service reports that a winter weather advisory is in effect across the central Shenandoah Valley through north central Virginia this afternoon into tonight. "Accumulating snow is possible elsewhere, and may cause travel disruptions," the advisory says.
The NWS also predicts "dangerously cold wind chills are possible Saturday night."
The Virginia Department of Transportation warned in a press release Friday morning that "drivers should expect an impacted Friday afternoon rush hour. ... avoid all nonessential travel during the height of the storm, to avoid deteriorating conditions and to allow crews room to work."
Crews pretreated roads on Thursday, the release said, and will begin deploying approximately 2,400 trucks Friday midday to treat roads as needed.
The VDOT release added that temperatures are expected to stay below freezing over the next several days, causing potential icy conditions. "Treat anything that looks wet as if it could be icy, especially bridges, ramps, overpasses, and elevated surfaces. If there is snow or ice on roadways, travel is hazardous," the release said.
