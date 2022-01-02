Winter storm predicted for early Monday morning

The National Weather Service is calling for accumulations of snow, as well as combinations of rain and sleet in the early morning hours of Monday, Jan. 3. Corinne N. Geller, public relations director for the Virginia State Police said that the predicted snowstorm could be “a serious winter weather situation” that will affect much of the state.
A VCP press release said, “The Virginia State Police is encouraging Virginians to plan ahead and avoid having to travel during inclement conditions. If you can delay your travel overnight and early Monday, please do until VDOT has an opportunity to treat/clear roadways for safe travel.”
The release added, “The Virginia State Police is already preparing for the winter weather and will have all available troopers on patrol in order to respond as quickly as possible to traffic crashes, emergencies and disabled motorists.”
The potential storm has already caused a couple of cancellations.
Both Fauquier County School Board meetings scheduled for Monday, Jan. 3 have been postponed to Tuesday, Jan. 4. At the 10:30 a.m. closed session meeting, the school board will conduct candidate interviews for the interim Scott District seat that became vacant when Suzanne Sloane stepped down on Dec. 15.
An organizational and special meeting – at which school board members are expected to vote on the appointment of a new Scott District member -- will begin at 6:30 p.m. Both meetings will be held at the school board office and the evening meeting will be livestreamed.
Click on meetings below to see the agendas:
Jan. 3 and 4 had been scheduled as in-school teacher work days, but because of the forecast, all school offices will be closed Jan. 3. Monday will instead be a work from home day for teachers, according to a tweet from Superintendent of Schools David Jeck. Essential staff only will report at noon (subject to change).
Students will return to classrooms on Jan. 5, as scheduled.
Geller suggests that anyone who must travel during the storm should take precautions:
- Before heading out, check Virginia road conditions at www.511virginia.org or download the VDOT 511 app.
- Clear all snow and ice from the roof, trunk, hood and windows of vehicles -- car, SUV, minivan, pickup truck, commercial vehicle -- before traveling.
- Use headlights in rain and snow. Virginia law requires headlights on when wipers are active.
- Drive for conditions -- slow down and increase traveling distance between vehicles.
- Always buckle up.
- Avoid distractions -- put down the phone.
- Do not call 911 or #77 for road conditions. Leave emergency lines open for emergencies only.
